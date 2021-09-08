Tim Segal, Event Director, Listowel parkrun, Elaine O'Keeffe, Volunteer, Core Team member, Tony Higgins, parkrun Ireland Ambassador and Jimmy Deenihan, Volunteer, Core Team member pictured at the re-launch of Listowel parkrun which returns this coming Saturday, September 11 at 9:30am.

Organisers of Listowel parkrun say that while they are very excited about the return of the very popular 5km event this coming Saturday, September 11, they also want to make sure that the event is as safe as possible for everyone taking part.

It will be the first time since March 2020 that the event – which happens in Listowel Town Park – will take place, and it is just one of 48 parkruns around the country that have been given the green light to go ahead.

Tim Segal is the Event Director for Listowel parkrun and, speaking to The Kerryman, he said that, owing to safety issues, the event will be a little different to how people remember it.

“A lot of people are going to be happy to see it back again,” he said, “but there won’t be a big party atmosphere, it will be more of a case that you arrive, and you go.”

Some of the changes that they will be introducing is that organisers will be asking people to avoid gathering in groups before or after the event. This includes group photos.

There are also a few new procedures designed to spread people out around the event, including a shorter pre-event briefing and asking faster runners to move to the front at the start, with joggers and walkers spread out further back.

Tokens will not be handed to volunteers after the event but will be held up for scanning with individual barcodes, then dropped into a container to avoid handling by the scanning volunteer.

“Otherwise, we will have a very similar event to before lockdown. We do anticipate some hassle as people try to get back into the rhythm of parkrun again, but we expect to be back in the swing of it very quickly,” said Tim.