‘We don’t have enough vaccines for everyone here in Australia’ 

Tralee woman Lorraine McKenna recalls wondering what all the fuss was about the Covid-19 virus in Ireland last year. She was in Australia having the time of her life while back home her family and friends were in lock-down. Now the tables have turned and the reality of living with the virus has hit her and her friends as Sydney suffers through lock-down – one even more severe than experienced here in Ireland.

“We didn’t get it. We were having a great life here. How times have changed … We didn’t realise the extent of it in Ireland until now. Now we have these restrictions.”

With residents in Sydney now under lock-down as the virus circulates Lorraine is stuck in a ‘tiny apartment’ isolated from friends and facing weeks of severe restrictions while life back in Ireland gets back to some normality. A 5km limit is in place and no visitors are allowed. Strict fines up to $5,000 are in place.

“People are being slapped with fines right and centre even mothers and children in the park are fined. It is so severe. You can see why people would not break the rules.”

While Lorraine lives close to the beach and can go out for physical exercise she cannot meet anyone else while outdoors and the police are watching everyone.

She says it is hard not to be able to meet friends who live close by but like lock-down in Ireland Zoom is the new way to keep in contact.

Lorraine fears the restrictions will last even longer than currently anticipated given the lack of vaccines. Lorraine booked a vaccine appointment more than two months ago and is hopeful that she will receive her vaccine, finally, on the first week of September.

“I booked two months ago and I am still waiting. We were told there was no panic with vaccines that it will be fine... We don’t have vaccines and we are supposed to get them.”

“They are telling us we need them but we don’t have enough vaccines.”

Lorraine is a site safety officer with a construction company and for the first time in the pandemic this sector was shut down for two weeks.

Though she now back at work from home her role is made very difficult due to the shortage of vaccines. Currently she is unable to go to the site but when she does return she will have to get tested regularly. Some construction sites want staff tested every 12 hours and with a two hour wait for a test it means Lorraine could have to be tested every 10 hours.

Other sites are asking for tests every three days and again the delays in accessing a test makes this almost impossible and there is no end in sight without more vaccines.

Leaving Australia is also very much impossible given the strict border lock-downs and realistically Lorraine believes she will be unable to set foot in Ireland again until Christmas 2022.

She says it hard not to want to go home.

“I think I want to go home more now than ever because I can’t. Mom and Dad keep asking when am I coming home because things are back to normal at home but it is not here. If I don’t get home until Christmas 2022 it will be three years before I see my family. You miss so much my niece was in primary school when I saw her last now she is in secondary school.”

“You can try and get an exemption and you might get home but you might not get back and how long will an employer keep your job for really? Flights are also really expensive now.”

Lorraine said she has no idea what she would do if her parents got sick. She would have to choose whether to go home and jeopardise her life in Australia where she has lived for more than 10 years or stay in Australia and not be with her parents. Thankfully it is not a decision she has to make.

Restrictions are currently in place until the end of September after it was announced last week they were to be extended again but as of yet with a vaccine shortage these could be extended even further.