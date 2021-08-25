Kerry

‘We don’t have enough vaccines for everyone here in Australia’ 

Lorraine McKenna from Tralee who lives in Maroubra in Sydney. Expand

Kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

Tralee woman Lorraine McKenna recalls wondering what all the fuss was about the Covid-19 virus in Ireland last year.  She was in Australia having the time of her life while back home her family and friends were in lock-down. Now the tables have turned and the reality of living with the virus has hit her and her friends as Sydney suffers through lock-down – one even more severe than experienced here in Ireland. 

We didn’t get it. We were having a great life here. How times have changed … We didn’t realise the extent of it in Ireland until now. Now we have these restrictions.” 

With residents in Sydney now under lock-down  as the virus circulates Lorraine is stuck in a ‘tiny apartment’ isolated from friends and facing weeks of severe restrictions while life back in Ireland gets back to some normality.  A 5km limit is in place and no visitors are allowed. Strict fines up to $5,000 are in place. 

