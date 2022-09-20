‘We do everything together’ – Tralee couple celebrate amazing 60 years of marriage in Ballyroe

Tralee’s Ena and John O’Shea marked a magnificent milestone in their lives together this week as the couple celebrated an incredible 60 years of marriage together.

The momentous occasion was marked by the couple, who live in St Brendan’s Park in Tralee, with a trip back to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, the place where it all began for them on their wedding day back in 1962. This was then followed by a dinner in Ballyroe Heights Hotel where they were surrounded by family and friends for what Ena described to The Kerryman this week as “lovely, family occasion.”

Ena and John are a couple who are no strangers to marking the big moments in life, with this most recent anniversary celebration being the fifth such time that they have marked their major wedding milestones.

"We're married 60 years. We were married back in 1962 and this is our fifth time having a celebration. Each big one [anniversary], we have a celebration to mark the occasion,” said Ena to The Kerryman.

As with every anniversary celebration, the couple last week went back to the church where they were married all those years ago and from here, it was onto dinner.

"After this then, we went out to Ballyroe and we had a lovely night there. We had all of our friends and family there. There was a group of about 65 people there including our four daughters - Rosarie, Jacinta, Angela and Jacqueline - as well as six of our eight grandchildren too. We had a really lovely, family occasion,” Ena continued.

Read More

60 years of anything is no mean feat, especially so when it comes to marriage and a lifetime together, but Ena and John have clearly discovered the secrets to making it work, secrets that she was willing to share with us this week.

"One big thing is that we never went to bed with an argument. If we had an argument in the daytime, we always had it fixed up before going to bed," she said, adding that the couple are a team in everything that they do.

"We walk together every morning on the fat mile and we've done that every day since COVID. We do everything together.” she added.

In addition to this, over their 60 years of marriage, the couple, avid globe-trotters the both of them, have squeezed in an incredible amount of travelling, including a whopping 10 trips to Melbourne where they would spend three to four months at a time.

"We go off on holidays every year. We never didn't go on holidays. We started going with the family and we are still going strong. We go to the Canaries for the month of May every year and we're actually heading off there again in a fortnight's time, please god! We follow the sunshine, we love it." she laughed.

As well as travelling, another great hobby of the couple is dancing and it's a passion that they indulge themselves with on a regular basis in numerous dance halls around the town.

"That is our life - dancing and travelling - that's what we enjoy in our lives. They are the big things for us. We’re very lucky, everything went right for us. We've really had a wonderful life,” she said.