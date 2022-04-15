‘We didn’t want to leave Ukraine but Kerry is wonderful’ – The Kerryman visits the Inisfallen Hotel in Killarney to hear the stories of refugees

Viktoria Byrdina with her children Milana and Nikita at The Innisfallen Hotel on Tuesday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Within days of arriving at the Inisfallen Hotel in Killarney, Margo Kozhevnikova found herself a job to support her family, and she began the process of trying to rebuild their lives after fleeing the country she grew up in. Though only 24 years of age, a weight of responsibility now lies on her shoulders as she tries to help support her mother and six-year-old brother, who has autism, as they try to get back on track in as far as they can.

Despite having to leave behind all that she knew – including her college and the behind she had set up – Margo is delighted to be in Ireland.

“I feel amazingly calm here...There were tears in my eyes every day [at home], and here in Ireland I know I will be okay. I will be fine, my family will be fine,” she said.

Margo, was luckier than some as she was in Georgia before the war broke out and fled from there to Ireland. She doesn’t need to return home to know the devastation Russia has caused in her country.

While in Georgia, she lived in constant fear for her friends and family, and that fear remains with her:

“People are living in the city, and there is no connection [communication], you don’t know if they are not able to write or if they are just not alive.”

Margo’s uncle, like many male relatives of the Ukrainian refugees, is fighting in the war.

“I worry for him but I am proud too,” she said.

For Margo the recent invasion by Russia is the continuation of what Ukraine has suffered at the hands of their larger neighbour. For the past eight years they have, she said, ‘lived in fear’:

“It is so terrible.”

Margo said she lived in the most beautiful place, surrounded by forest. Now, her city has been bombed. Her home, she believes, is still standing, but the onslaught has broken windows.

Before the war, Margo had her own online toy business, ‘Toys and Joy’. She was on break from her third-level studies.

Now she is living in a hotel in Killarney, working in reception in the Killarney Oaks Hotel. It is a very different life, but she is grateful, and despite the circumstances loves her new job and has settled into her adopted town:

“I think we will stay here, I have to take care of my mom and my brother.”

Viktoria Byrdina with her children Milana and Nikita at The Innisfallen Hotel on Tuesday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Viktoria Byrdina with her children Milana and Nikita at The Innisfallen Hotel on Tuesday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Viktoriia Byrdiana and her family try to phone home every single day. She worries about her parents, whom she was forced to leave behind when she and her family fled the Ukraine.

It is hardest for her children Bokdan, Nikita and Milana, who leave behind them their school and their hobbies. Now, along their mom and dad, they live in a hotel in Killarney.

Nikita (12) was a talented gymnast in the Ukraine and won national competitions. She hoped to continue her sport into the future, but those dreams were crushed when bombs began to fall.

Her mother proudly shows the photos of what seems a different era, when they did not know the terror of war and instead were celebrating Nikita’s medal wins.

Like hundreds of thousands of refugees, they crossed the border into Poland and from there made their way to Ireland. The family was well settled in Kyiv.

Viktoria working for the Kyviv police call centre, her husband as a builder and the children happy in their schools and honing their talents.

“We had a wonderful life, we did not want to leave,” she says.

They arrived in Killarney on March 22 having travelled first to another Ukraine town and went from there to Austria, then Poland, and finally to Ireland and Kerry.

“It was a random choice [Ireland] I had a friend from Dublin who recommended that we come here,” explains Viktoriia, who said this country is even better than she hoped.

Despite the constant fear for her family back home, Viktoriia talks about Ireland, and the welcome and support she has received, with a smile on her face:

“I didn’t expect it to be so good, the people are so friendly. Even on holidays it wasn’t as good.”

Back home, Viktoriia’s parents cannot leave their home as the bombs rain down daily:

“They didn’t want to leave and now it is impossible to leave. They can’t even go outside the house, the bullets could hit them, it is so dangerous.”

The children have now started school and life is good in the Inisfallen Hotel, but Viktoriia worries for the future and how they will be able to live in Ireland:

“It is very expensive, I don’t know how we will survive, but at the moment I am happy.”