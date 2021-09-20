‘We ask the Lord to bring them safely home and give them eternal rest’ – Funeral of Eileen and Jamie O’Sullivan takes place in Lixnaw

The funeral Mass for Eileen and Jamie O’Sullivan has taken place at St Michael’s Church in Lixnaw this morning with the burial just a short distance away in Kilfeighney cemetery.

The two coffins were shouldered up the church shortly after 10:30am led by Jamie’s coffin which was draped with the green and red flag of the Crotta O’Neills Hurling Club, whom Jamie played his juvenile hurling for.

Lixnaw Parish Priest Fr Anthony O’Sullivan said words are sometimes not enough to express the sorrow felt by all who knew the O’Sullivan family. He said people had gathered to support the families in their time of mourning for Jamie, Eileen, and Mossie. Fr O’Sullivan described them as a ‘kind and gentle’ family who went about their lives with dignity.

“We pray for Eileen and Jamie O’Sullivan, and we thank God for their lives. Now, we come [here] today to ask the Lord to bring them safely home and give them eternal rest and peace with you,” Fr O’Sullivan said.

The Mass was concelebrated with the chaplain of the Munster Technological University, Fr Donal O’Connor. Jamie was a student at MTU and was set to graduate in January 2022. A message of sympathy to the families from the Bishop of Kerry, Raymond Browne, was also read at the Mass.

Fr O’Sullivan explained that because we communicate through words, which are used to express what we think, what we believe, and what we feel, the scale of this tragedy has left everyone in deep shock and sadness.

“There are times words fail us in expressing the depth of our feelings, whether of joy and happiness, or, on the other side, sadness and sorrow. That is how we feel these recent days here with the tragic deaths of Eileen, Jamie, and Mossie,” he said.

“Words seem inadequate to comprehend this tragic loss of life. We come here today to pay our respects for Eileen and Jamie, and to pray for you and their loved ones; to give you strength and every help…May the Lord be with you in your grief, and may he bring Eileen, and Jamie, and Mossie safely home,” he said.

A line of cars slowly made its way from St Michael’s Church through the quiet and leafy roads around Kilfeighney for the burial. Neighbours and friends gathered at the cemetery to pay their final respects to a much loved and respected family whose tragic death has left a void in their community.