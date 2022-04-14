‘We are so proud of our pupils’ – Kilflynn school kids raise money to assist Ukrainian refugees

St Tereasa's National School Kilflynn where the pupils presented their cheque to the Red Cross in aid of Ukraine. (Photo by Mark O'Sullivan).

The pupils and staff at St Tereasa’s National School in Kilflynn are seldom found wanting when it comes to organising creative endeavours that make a difference.

The Ukrainian war, and the plight of its people, has touched so many people of all ages in recent weeks, and it was with this in mind that the children decided to help out in the relief effort by donating the proceeds of their efforts to the Irish Red Cross.

The children organised a special Ukrainian colours day that saw them, and their teachers, attend school for a day while wearing the yellow and blue colours of the Ukraine flag.

They raised €700 for the cause, which was a source of huge delight when Linda Murphy and her colleague from The Irish Red Cross came to the school and received the cheque. A second cheque of €323 was also presented on behalf of Kilflynn City Running Group.

“Our hearts go out to those affected by this war,” said St Tereasa’s National School Principal, Nora Falvey.

“We send our thoughts and prayers to them daily. We are so proud of our pupils for raising this money and, please God, it will bring some comfort to those suffering,’ Ms Falvey added.

She explained that the children had initially spoke to their teachers about how upset they were regarding the crisis unfolding in Ukraine. Being able to do something practical, and feeling like they were making a difference, proved a valuable exercise for the children.

“What they took from the event themselves is also very important. Teaching and learning about empathy early in life is something that will be of value to them as individuals, feelings that they can grow into,” Ms Falvey added.