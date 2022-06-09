‘We are more than a pub, we are part of the community’: Newly renovated Francie Sheahan’s back in business

It's opening time at Francie's....Cutting the ribbon at the newly refurbished Francie Sheahan's Pub in Killorglin Dan Tim O'Sullivan and Shelia Sheahan assisted by Dodo Sheahan on the left and Sheila O’Sullivan on the right.

Shelia Sheahan gives her seal of approval to her son Dodo Sheahan on the work carried out on the family pub.

When Francie Sheahan’s pub closed its doors in March 2020 just a day before the official Government shut-down of all pubs, little did they think they would not re-open their doors again for two long years.

But now they are back in business in the newly renovated pub, and the Sheahan family and their customers are happy to be back on the high stool in a pub that is an integral part of Killorglin’s rich tradition.

The newly renovated and revamped pub re-opened in recent weeks following a transformation during its two-year closure and, once again, it hopes to play a central role in a community it has served for over 130 years.

There are few pubs that boast as long a lifespan as Francie’s, which dated back to 1886, when it belonged to the Murphy family from Glencar and was passed down to three Murphy sisters.

Shelia Sheahan née Murphy from Glencar – the mother of the current owners – would cycle from Glencar to help her aunts, and when she married Francie Sheahan, also from Glencar, the couple bought the bar from Sheila’s aunts, and it became known as Francie Sheahan’s.

That was in 1962, and Sheila and Francie ran the pub for many years and raised their family in the living quarters above the bar. It was Francie who built on the first extension in the 1960s and again 1970s, when he added the Lounge bar and a dance hall out the back. In fact, the floor of the dance hall came from the old cinema in Macroom.

The dance hall and bar were opened by none other than Sean O’Shea, famous for ‘An Puc Ar Buile’ and who is a fixture in Puck Fair each year to mark the crowning of the goat.

Francie Sheahan’s pub became synonymous with dance, music and song, and that tradition remains as strong today as it did down through the years.

“Anyone who learned to set-dance in Killorglin did so in the back bar under the tutelage of Patrick Joy, it was a music bar,” explains Noreen Gillespie née Sheahan, who is one of the three brothers and sisters now running the bar.

The entire family – six brothers and sisters – were raised upstairs in the bar.

“We were involved since we were knee-high,” says Noreen who – along with her brother Dodo Sheahan; and her sister Sheila Francis Teahan – is proud to continue the tradition of their parents’, and of their mom’s family prior to that.

“It is in our blood...It was great living in town, and I have great childhood memories of playing outside of music, song and dance,” says Noreen.

When COVID hit Irish shores, Francie Sheahan’s closed its doors not knowing when or if they would re-open. They have been more fortunate than others in using the shut-down to transform the pub.

While they did manage to open for a short period during the two -year closure, the renovations of the pub took longer than expected and meant they were unable to open again until this year. Throughout that time, they missed the pub life and the characters visiting the pub daily.

“We missed it massively, the characters and the chat, we have a mixture of young and old customers who are friends to us,” said Noreen.

Noreen said the re-opening has been tinged with sadness having lost friends through COVID “who we greatly miss”.However, it is wonderful to see familiar faces back on the high stool in the pub, chatting away.

Francie Sheahan’s is unique in that it operates under an old creamery licence, allowing them to open the pub at 8.30am, and that brings some of the older crew to the pub.

The renovation of the bar has seen it maintain some of its unique charm by retaining the front bar just as it was, complete with old photos of times gone by, but the back has been renovated to create something of a new venue for the town of Killorglin.

With such a long history in the town, the family wanted to ensure that they kept much of that feeling alive. One unique touch that brings old and new together is the wallpaper. This was found beneath layers of wallpaper during the renovation, and though no longer available, Slogadh Signs recreated it, and it hangs proudly on the premises.

“We knew we needed to renovate and rebuild but it became a longer project than we thought, but we wanted it to be right and to preserve what we could,” explained Noreen.

She has nothing but praise for the huge support they received during the work, including from their building contractor Chippy O’Connor and from all those who rowed in during the last few weeks to get the pub open again.

And, most importantly, the renovations got the thumbs up from Sheila, who is now 86 years of age and has been a familiar face in the pub since she was a young girl.

“We were a bit nervous re-opening again, but it is like riding a bike...People have been coming in to see what have done. It is a prominent building in town and it is lovely to see the doors open again,” Noreen said.

“We are open and looking forward to many more years of music, song and dance. Pubs are such important parts of the community, especially in rural Ireland, for the chat and the connection...if the walls could tell stories...no doubt there is plenty in Francie Sheahan’s and plenty more to come.”