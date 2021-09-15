‘We all have a responsibility in caring for our coastline. It’s great to give a little back’

Just some of the 30 bags of rubbish that were collected in an hour of cleaning at Banna Beach on Sunday morning.

Fiona, Ogie and Teddy Leahy pictured on Banna Beach on Sunday morning as part of the big beach clean up.

Volunteers pictured helping to clean up Banna Beach on Sunday morning as part of the 'Big Beach Clean' organised by Banna Coastcare, Tralee Tidy Towns and MTU Kerry Green Campus.

Ahead of this coming weekend’s county wide ‘Beach Clean 2021’ campaign, a group of hardy volunteers at Banna Beach have already got down and dirty and shown everyone just how it’s done after they collected a whopping 30 bags of litter in just one hour of cleaning on Sunday morning.

The clean up, suitably titled ‘The Big Beach Clean’, was a collaborative effort between the Banna Coastcare group, Tralee Tidy Towns & MTU Kerry Green Campus.

The clean up is an annual call-to-action organised by Clean Coasts that calls on volunteers from communities all over Ireland to remove litter from our beautiful coast at the end of the bathing season, as part of the International Coastal Clean-up (ICC), operated internationally by Ocean Conservancy.

The generosity of volunteers to give up their time to help keep our coastlines clear is something that never fails to amaze and it was no different this past Sunday as 67 people from around the county gave just one hour of their time to help clean up one of Kerry’s most scenic and popular beaches.

During the Big Beach Clean, volunteers were asked to carry out a marine litter survey to quantify the amount and types of litter found on Banna. These surveys are aimed at heightening awareness about the issue of marine litter and serve as an indicator of the magnitude of the problem.

The bags collected on Sunday were filled with marine litter which included, fishing line, net and ropes and terrestrial litter mostly made up of plastic bottles, crisp and sweet wrappers, cigarette butts, plastic bags, face-masks and glass bottles. Other more unusual finds on the day included a radio, a traffic cone, a camping chair, a wheel from a car and a number of shoes.

Rachel Geary of Banna Coastcare wished to thank everyone that turned up and gave up their Sunday morning, a special thanks to Salty Souls Cafe for all the hot chocolate and Kerry Islamic Outreach Society for helping out.

"We all have a responsibility in caring for our coastline, our beaches are important places for numerous reasons so it’s great to give a little back so we can continue to enjoy them” she said.

“Banna and the surrounding area have so much to offer. Designated as a Special Area of Conservation (SAC) and Special Protection Area (SPA) because of the diversity of habitats and species, we need to do more than just clean up the litter, we need to protect and restore our vulnerable habitats," Rachel continued.