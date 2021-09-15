Wazp set to create 20 jobs

Tralee based technology firm Wazp have announced they are to create 20 new jobs and expand their business operations into a section of the former Borg Warner manufacturing plant at Monavalley Industrial Estate.

Founded in 2015 by Shane Hassett and Mariana Kobal Wazp is a supply chain company that specializes in 3D printing and is aiming to become one of the world’s largest supplier of 3D printed consumer products.

Wazp are responsible for the production of Ikea’s first mass-produced 3D printed product and the Tralee firm also lists major global brands Puma and Next among its growing roster of clients.

The expansion into the former Borg Warner premises – which has been vacant since last March and was sold last month – will see Wazp create 20 new positions and invest around €2 million in the development of a new a new 3D printing operation.

The new positions – in product design, engineering, supply chain, and operations will come on stream over the course of the next two to three years.