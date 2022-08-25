Waterville to focus on outdoor learning with new ECO garden for children

A new ‘ECO’ [Educating Children Outdoors] garden in Waterville will host its official opening this Saturday (August 27) at 2pm.

Combining education with green spaces is far from a new method of building personal well-being and positivity. However, the sooner this is introduced in an individual’s life, the better.

This is why the people at the IRD Waterville Early Years Centre came up with the idea of reviving a disused green space alongside the centre into an outdoor forum for education and nature.

A créche and pre-school currently operate within the building. But, until now, there was little in the way of outdoor spaces for the kids to play in.

This dilemma became even more apparent during the recent pandemic when indoor congregations were discouraged. This is when the idea for ‘ECO’ was born.

Kerry County Council (KCC) were then approached by IRD Waterville on obtaining the green space adjoining its community centre and existing playground. IRD Waterville were then encouraged to apply for funding from CLAR, which was successful.

“When COVID hit we realised the only way to keep the children safe was to be outdoors with them as much as we possibly could,” said Marion O’Neill, who was manager at the Early Years Centre when ECO was first introduced.

“We spent most of the time during COVID on the beach. We realised how important it was for the children to have an outdoor area. The local community have been very supportive of the project as they realise the importance green spaces and nature have in a child’s development,” she said.

The project also received help from the local Teach Amergin Centre. Students from the woodwork and ceramic classes made various objects to decorate the ECO space. These include a mud kitchen, a gravel quarry, sensory pathway, a tepee, and a marble sculpture incorporating drawings from the children at the créche.

In addition, the new ECO site will include pollinator-friendly flowers and natural shrubs native to the area.

“This is really a community endeavour and it’s great to see so many people taking an active interest in it,” said Marion.

"The kids couldn’t even play football on this piece of land due to the shape of it. It’s been beautifully landscaped now into a purposeful area. This is a space that will benefit children and adults for many years to come,” she said.