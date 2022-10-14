Waterville man accused of exposing genitals in south Kerry Mr Price store

A man has appeared before Cahersiveen District Court accused of entering a Mr Price store and exposing his genitals to a staff member.

It is alleged that David Fitzgerald (36) of Garrannafulla, Waterville, entered the store on Valentia Road, Cahersiveen, on March 18 of this year, and he is charged with exposing his genitals with the intention of causing fear, distress, or alarm to another person.

It is alleged that he first did this at approximately 1.16pm, and he is accused of doing so again roughly three minutes later. The member of staff he allegedly exposed his genitals to was not named at Thursday’s District Court sitting.

Mr Fitzgerald’s solicitor, Pat Mann, explained that it was the first day on which the matter had come before the court, and he added that Mr Fitzgerald was in attendance at the sitting.

Judge David Waters accepted jurisdiction over the case. He granted Mr Mann’s request for a disclosure order, and Mr Fitzgerald’s defence solicitor asked that disclosure focus on there being two alleged incidents; and the specificity of the time of these alleged incidents.

Mr Fitzgerald has been remanded on continuing bail until the November 10 Court sitting.