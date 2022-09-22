Waterville and Ballinskelligs to host weekend of climate action events

The Tech Amergin in Waterville along with Ballinskelligs Beach will next weekend play host to a series of informative and educational events and activities designed at showcase and celebrating the stories of local people working on projects designed at protecting our environment.

The events fall under the umbrella of the ‘Stories of Change’ project, something which is described as a challenging and ambitious project that uses stories and photography to showcase community-driven solutions to the climate crisis.

The first exhibition launched in Clare recently and the next stop is now Saturday, October 8 at the Tech Amergin, Waterville in collaboration with Iveragh Learning Landscapes and Sea Synergy.

So, what is going to be happening over the few days? Read on to find out.

The weekend kicks off on the evening of Friday, October 7 with a seaweed cooking workshop from 5pm until 7pm in the Tech Amergin and this will then be followed from 7pm until 9pm by the official opening of the Iveragh Learning Landscapes and Stories of Change Weekend.

The opening will feature the launch of Fair Seas Video along with a Q&A session. There will be an Expert panel discussion moderated by Orla Snook O’ Carroll (Valentia Island Vermouth) and this will include speakers Lucy Taylor (Live Project), Luke Myers (Kerry Eco-Social Farming Project), Anna Kellagher (Sea Synergy) and Stephen O'Shea (Pearl Mussel Project).

Friday finishes up with a Fuinneamh Drum session to ring in the weekend.

Highlights over the next two days, Saturday October 8 and Sunday October 9, include a number of different workshops including seashore exploration, kayak and paddle boarding and a guided walk along Lohar Loop.

Along with the workshops, there will be a season feast (Saturday), a children’s workshop (Saturday) and grounding yoga and a beach swim at Ballinskelligs on the Sunday morning.

“It's really great this year to team up with a national project like Stories of Change to showcase our local area here and the great work that is being done to preserve it by people on the ground,” said Eleanor Turner, the co-founder of Iveragh Learning Landscapes.

You can buy your tickets (€5 each) for the workshops or register for your free Saturday ticket on the website at https://storiesofchange.ie/ or through Eventbrite when you search Iveragh Learning Landscapes. All tickets include access to the Stories of Change Exhibition and the seasonal community feast on Saturday.