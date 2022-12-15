Water restrictions in Kerry as cold weather continues

Overnight water restrictions have been put in place in Mid-Kerry in a bid to conserve water supplies in several locations.

Irish Water announced this afternoon, Thursday, December 14, that overnight water restrictions are required in the Inch, Bolteens, Milltown, Barleymount, Aghadoe, Rockfield, Gneeveguilla, Faha, Laharn, Rathmore, Shrone, Barraduff , Callinafercy and Milltown areas.

This step is being taken to help supplies recover due to the increased demand and to maintain supply for homes and businesses during the day.

Alternative water sources are being made available to those affected by the restrictions. Water is available in Inch Village (across from the church), at Boolteens church ( from 7pm this evening December 14), at Gleann Scotia Housing Estate on Kearney’s Road Tralee and at the Lower car park of Milltown Mart.

Read More

In recent days Irish Water has seen a noticeable increase in water usage across Kerry which has restricted supply to some customers in parts of Kerry.

Irish Water and Kerry County Council are working together to address issues on these supplies. Crews continue to work on the ground to restore supply to those impacted

With the cold snap expected to continue for the next few days, Irish Water is asking customers across Kerry to conserve water and help ensure critical supplies can be maintained.

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure.

Operations Lead with Irish Water Oliver Harney assured customers that crews are working to restore full supply to all customers and asked the public to continue their efforts to conserve water and check for leaks.

The Irish Water Customer Care Team is also available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and there is lots of advice on being winter ready on Twitter @IrishWater