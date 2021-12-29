Water outages and boil notices – welcome to 2021

Josh Steward filling water containers for Joe Flynn at the Brandon Car Park in Tralee on July 28 after 50,000 people were left without a water supply following a massive break on the mains. Photo by Domnick Walsh

BAD enough to be locked down inside your own home as the result of a pandemic without your taps running dry.

Or, worse again, not being able to drink the water from the tap without having to boil it first over fears of contamination.

But that was the experience for tens of thousands of people in Kerry in a fairly annus horribilus for the most basic public supply of all.

Not great in the middle of a public-health disaster.

The Mid Kerry mains were bedevilled by breaks from the start of the year, with homeowners across the region reaching the end of their tether by April.

Far worse would come on the Central Regional Water Supply later in the year, however.

By April, frustrated residents and business owners in Beaufort and the Gap of Dunloe, who had been left without water for hours on end almost every single weekend from March 1, were appealing for help to ensure they would have access to a clean, adequate water supply.

Due to ongoing breaks in the Mid Kerry pipe network, homes and businesses around the world-famous beauty spot had no water on at least five occasions in the previous seven weekends to that point.

So dire was the situation that 73-year-old Mary Coghlan had been forced to drive right around the Gap one night to get water. Furthermore, having received her vaccine at the time, and feeling unwell the night after, she woke up to find there was no water.

“[That] was the final straw for me. It is absolutely outrageous. We have to drink water,” she said.

50,000 homes were left without water supply after a break in July on the Central Regional supply mains pipe at Faugh in Muckross, between the Lough Guitane Water Treatment Plant and Sheheree Reservoir.

Causing massive inconvenience for days on end, it left frustrated business owners and home owners living in fear of further water breaks as councillors called for immediate investment in Kerry water infrastructure.

Further mains breaks in August led to massive traffic delays on one of the busiest main roads in Kerry – through Farranfore – as Irish Water and Kerry County Council crews worked to repair the leak.

It was against this background that Irish Water representatives endured frosty receptions at two full meetings of Kerry County Council during the summer and in September.

While Irish Water’s extensive plans for mains-replacement works (including the current Mid Kerry mains replacement scheme); new wastewater-treatment facilities and general improvements to the county’s water network were broadly welcomed by councillors. As outlined, at the September meeting, there was also harsh criticism of Irish Water’s slow approach to several major projects.

The agency’s apparent lack of preparedness for major water outages – such as the mains break that left over 50,000 homes and businesses without water for several days in late July – also came in for severe criticism.

Some 3,500 people living in Ballyheigue and Causeway would later endure over a month of life under a boil-water notice, imposed on October 11 due to cryptosporidium having been detected on the Ardfert North supply. Efforts to redress the problem were stymied by the delays in global supply chains as Irish Water was forced to wait longer than it had expected for equipment from abroad, but it had upgraded the treatment plant by November 19.