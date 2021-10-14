Water break hits hundreds of Tralee households

Hundreds of households in Tralee could find themselves without water until this evening due to a burst water mains.

Irish Water announced in a statement that they are currently working, in conjunction with Kerry County Council, to repair the main in Ashe Hill, part of the Central Regional Supply.

The national water utility explained that the burst is affecting customers in the Ballyvelly, Blennerville, Caherslee, Curraheen, Fenit, Lohercannon, and Mounthawk areas. At a special meeting to brief Councillors on the next County Development Plan today, Kerry County Council's John Breen said reduced water supply was anticipated in parts of Tralee as the day wore on.

Irish Water said that the supply should be fully restored later this evening and has thanked customers for their “patience and co-operation”.