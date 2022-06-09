Kerry

Watch: Michael Fassbender ‘okay’ after spinning out of control while racing in 24 Hours of Le Mans event

Fergus Dennehy

Killarney’s star actor turned race car driver Michael Fassbender has been declared ‘okay’ by Porsche after the 45-year-old caused a red flag at 24 Hours of Le Mans after spinning out of control and into the barriers during his debut race.

The Academy Award nominated actor, who has starred in such critically acclaimed films such as ‘12 Years A Slave’ and ‘Inglourious Basterds', was driving a Porsche 911 RSR for Proton Competition and crashed during his fourth lap of the LM GTE Am qualifying, damanaging the front of his car and causing a red flag.

The actor spun out of control of control at high-speed straight into the barriers, but he managed to drive back to the pits unscathed and Porsche have thankfully confirmed that the Kerry man is 'okay'.

He had clocked a fastest lap time of 4:05.296, as qualifying for the hyperpole continues.

The racing enthusiast, who has previously described motor racing as “an addictive hobby”, took part in the Rally of the Lakes in Killarney back in 2019 when he was asked to be its ambassador for the event’s 40th anniversary.

