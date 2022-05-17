Was there a Chinese coast guard boat in Portmagee or not?

The boat purported to have been off the Kerry coast before mooring in Portmagee.

Screenshots shared on social media – seemingly placing a huge Chinese Coast Guard law-enforcement boat off South Kerry, and even moored in Portmagee, on Sunday – have sparked confusion after the Irish Defence Forces said they were unaware of the vessel’s presence in Irish waters.

Furthermore, Valentia Coast Guard has said its Coastguard Automatic Identification System (AIS) did not detect any such vessel.

The screenshots appear to be taken from the MarineTraffic website and state that the boat’s destination was ‘Uuzng Zhou Ho’, although The Kerryman was unable to find any evidence of a place carrying that name.

On Monday evening, a Chinese Coast Guard boat with the same stated destination was in west Africa, just off the Mauritanian coast, near Nouadhibou, a city of 118,000 people and some way larger than Portmagee.

The vessel is 102 metres long and 14 metres wide, but authorities – and a local boatman who uses the same landing point – do not seem to be aware of the boat’s visit.

“No,” Seánie Murphy of Skellig Rock Cruises said when asked if he’d seen the boat. “Not that I’m aware of.

“112 metres long and 14 metres wide? Pretty doubtful. I think I’d have noticed it.”

“If there was a vessel off the Kerry coast, it would have been picked up by the coastguard AIS system,” said John Draper of Valentia Coastguard. “I understand that it is appearing on MarineTraffic, but if it was a target broadcasting on AIS, it would have been picked up by our system. It was within the range of our system.”

“Óglaigh na hÉireann are NOT aware of the presence of a ‘China Coast Guard’ Vessel operating in the Irish Exclusive Economic Zone including the High Seas and Territorial Waters,” the Irish Defence Forces said, adding to the intrigue.