Warm beer and burnt popcorn: NFL in the '80s and the ghosts of Super Bowl past

If you’re old enough to remember when a Loop the Loop ice-pop cost 12p, chances are your NFL induction ceremony began at the altar of Ireland’s oldest NFL philosophers - Myles Dungan and the late Brendan O’Reilly on RTÉ.

This Sunday night sees the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams go head-to-head for the right to be Super Bowl LVI Champions.

This is America's night; a night when the world shares in a national game that is growing in popularity, thanks, in part, to annual NFL games in London, and Sky Sports. The NFL is now a global brand.

Sunday’s game will be the finale to a captivating season for many, while for others, the sheer weight of the spectacle is enough to arrest attention for just a few hours (at least until the half-time show is over!).

For more of us, the game will be a nostalgic throwback to NFL highlights on RTÉ in the mid-1980s when a weekly package delivered the most awe-inspiring and breath-taking spectacle of sporting razzamatazz ever witnessed in an Irish living room up to that point.

Through the eyes of the young in 1980s Ireland, the NFL was a mesmerising indoctrination into a sporting culture that appealed as much for its investment in the glitteringly surreal as it did for its sensory entrapment.

The splash of colours on the field – reds, greens, browns, and blues, never looked as vibrant on our small TV screens - games played in sunshine, under deep blue skies in midwinter, big numbers on jerseys. It was all refreshingly new.

It’ s an experience star quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow - indeed anyone stateside – would have difficulty understanding. The dawn of the NFL in this country was a near transcendental experience that changed our perception of sport forever.

Sunday afternoons in the ‘80s were mostly about watching Vincent Hanley’s Music Television USA. Music videos pointed us to an America far from the confines of our safe streets and humble homes. The arrival of the NFL moved us closer to a more tangible understanding of that experience.

Through the NFL, we came to understand what it felt like to be born in Springsteen’s USA, or be one of the kids in Kim Wilde's America.

Overnight, hundreds of youngsters could identify with the aerial shot of Texas Stadium during the opening credits to Dallas. A genie was out of the bottle that could never go back.

The first televised Super Bowl (here) was the 46-10 mauling of the hapless New England Patriots by the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XX.

William ‘The Refrigerator’ Perry’s rushing touchdown late in the game was a measure of Perry’s stature as a prolific defensive lineman. This resulted in him being used as a full-back whenever Head Coach Mike Ditka chose to break with orthodoxy.

Buffalo Bills kicker Scott Norwood’s 47-yard field goal miss against the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXV still produces a tingle of excitement. And yet it’s a sporting moment remembered by a privileged few who watched it live on RTÉ (the Bills would go on to lose four straight Super Bowls).

Unluckier still was quarterback John Elway and the Denver Broncos. Elway lost three Super Bowls and looked destined to be the perennial bridesmaid until finally achieving his dream in Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII.

Equally unforgettable is the outpouring of nationalism before the 1991 Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida, when Whitney Houston’s rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner seemed like a clarion call for war in the Persian Gulf.

We watched Doug Williams of the Washington Redskins on RTÉ become the first African American winning quarterback in Super Bowl XXII.

Bill Parcells and the ’86 and ‘90 Giants stand out, as do Bill Walsh's 49ers; Troy Aikman’s Cowboys; Brett Favre’s Packers; Peyton and Eli Manning’s Giants, Colts and Broncos odyssey, right the way through to the messiah himself, Tom Brady, and the Patriots. It’s a story that kept on changing for the better.

Something special was born out of those NFL days before Sky Sports. The steady flow of fans today, it’s fair to say, come from privileged positions, nourished on ultra-impressive graphics, statistics, live games, on-demand replays, and 24/7 coverage.

This nouveau riche cohort can never understand how John Madden’s commentary and customary ‘boom!’ each time a heavy hit happened, kept us together until the dawn’s early light.

Or how Joe Montana held our tiredness at bay as he pushed the 49ers 92-yards down field to find John Taylor to clinch Super Bowl XXIII against the Bengals.

This is no bow to nostalgia, or some sentimental yearning for the past simply for the sake of it. The modern game is an entertainment package that is far superior.

But the NFL - as seen through the twilight of the 1980s - held more magic for those who stuck with it, an adrenaline rush made all the flashier by its minimalist, weekly offering: the more we saw, the more we wanted. The thrill was obviously in the waiting.

Fans who stayed the distance even went on to find NFL teams of their own on which to graft self-interest. Admittedly, some took the easy option in declaring loyalty to Super Bowl winning sides - how many New England Patriot fans are in the world today?

For those prone to poor decision making, namely this scribe, the journey has been as rewarding as a fishing trip in waters contaminated by nuclear waste. Enter the New York Jets.

My bitter-sweet love affair began on September 21st, 1986, in a 51-45 overtime win against the Miami Dolphins, led by Dan Marino.

Quarterback Ken O’Brien of the Jets threw for 479 yards, as wide receiver, Wesley Walker, scored four touchdowns. That was that. This fish was hooked for life.

33-years later as I sat in MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, during half-time, the same Wesley Walker was being interviewed on the stadium’s giant screen. Walker was asked:

‘What is your stand-out memory as a Jet, Wesley?’

‘Oh, that’s an easy one. My four touchdowns against Miami in ‘86,’ he said.

(Me too, Wesley. Me too).

My late aunt, Dora, also plays a part in my story. She was kind and generous to a fault with a heart bigger than Texas and made of gold.

In the winter of ’87, she walked the snow-covered pavements of Albany near her home in upstate New York in search of the latest NY Jets jacket for me.

The fact her husband was dying of cancer at the time meant her kindness would forever be stitched to my story. There could never be another team after that. I think about her on Super Bowl weekend.

Neither is this story unique. Every fan of the 1980s vintage has their own ‘how it started’ tale to tell. By next Monday morning, the fan base of the Rams and Bengals will have risen by several thousand more. And on and on this story of ours goes.

In many ways, it matters less whether or not Aaron Donald and Von Miller can halt Joe Burrow’s rise to stardom; or if Matthew Stafford – after 12 dour seasons with the Detroit Lions – gets to write one of the greatest Super Bowl stories of all time. What matters most on this side of the Atlantic will be the ghosts of Super Bowl past.

NFL legend John Madden died in December at the age of 85. This Sunday night when John’s smiling face is held for a moment on our TV screens, live from the SoFi Stadium, be sure to shout one final ‘boom!’ in honour of those dim and distant days in the ‘80s.

I tip my hat to Dungan and O’Reilly – we’ve come a long way from warm beer and burnt popcorn during those Super Bowl nights when less was more.