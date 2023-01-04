Wander Wild in Killarney this year with launch of health and wellness festival

Launching this years Wander Wild Festival, Ireland’s great outdoors festival, which returns to Killarney from 24-26 March 2023. Nicole O'Brien, right, Claire Tangney and Donal O'Donoghue, and their faithful companions - Bob and Marley, on board the traditional 'Killarney Gap of Dunloe Boats'. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

A unique adventure and wellness festival set in the lakes and mountains of Killarney National Park is the bucket list festival you won’t want to miss in 2023.

This year's Wander Wild Festival programme has doubled in scale with exciting new additions including taking a dip in a natural lake ice-bath, immersing in a 3D sensory tour of the Blue Pool Nature Reserve, the premiere of two Irish adventure films, a gourmet food trail, and an expanded children’s activity camp.

Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie, or a rambler who treks off the beaten track, or are on the search for new mindful experiences, there’s something to suit all wanderers at the Wander Wild Festival, Ireland’s great outdoors festival, which returns to Killarney from 24-26 March 2023.

The unique adventure festival has been officially launched this week and all those attend will can explore new adventures and recharge with a dip, hike, bike, kayak, swim, horse ride, ramble, or wellness activity against a backdrop of stunning scenic landscapes.

Thrill seekers can scale Carrauntoohil - Ireland’s highest mountain, test their endurance on a trail run through the Gap of Dunloe, enjoy a night trail run on the Old Kenmare Road, rise to new heights with rock climbing and abseiling, or join an outdoor classroom and learn how to move off the beaten track with a Steep Ground Masterclass.

The festival offers something for all outdoor lovers, ages, and abilities, with a myriad of unique experiences for those who seek out the rare or unusual. Paddle back in time on a Kayak Tour to Innisfallen Island – home to a monastery dating back to 640 AD, or start the day with a sunrise dip at Dundag, float in nature with an enchanting forest bath, discover the power of breath with a Wim Hof Method Workshop, or savour a warm recovery with a Samhradh Sauna Experience.

One of the best things about the festival is that you can experience complete remoteness by day, and a town buzzing with entertainment at night and there will be a host of events during the evenings too.

A spectacular opening Spring Equinox parade will take place through the streets to celebrate the end of winter and the rebirth of spring, and there will be a Beat Party Workout and Dance Party, and live music an entertainment in local bars over the weekend.

Chairperson of Wander Wild Festival, Pat Chawke said the festival caters for everyone.

“This is a fantastic chance to explore the stunning Killarney National Park, its lakes and its mountains, in a unique way. From solo travellers to families and groups of friends, from ardent adventurers to those who just love the great outdoors, we have something for everyone, whether that’s wilderness, wellness or wanderlust! It’s about being out in nature, self-care, and the simple pleasures of going for a float, ramble, roam, stray or stroll,” he said.

Many events are free, and some are ticketed. Those looking to secure their preferred events or avail of early bird weekend activity packages which are now live are advised to book early to avoid disappointment wanderwildfestival.com. For updates on new activities follow WanderWildFestival on Instagram and Facebook or email info@wanderwildfestival.com