Wall knocked in act of thuggery on Castleisland river walk

The section of the wall by the river walk in Castleisland which was vandalised last week while the local Tidy Towns group also reported hundreds of Euro losses in plants which were torn up and thrown in the river or stolen. Photo by John Reidy

I know it doesn’t further any case or cause in which it’s invoked but I had to resist the urge to use foul language after hearing of the wanton act of vandalism carried out on the wall on the river walk over the past few days.

In recent weeks, a block in the boundary wall on the walk between the Church Street and Crageen bridges was being gradually loosened and its mortar binding was being chipped away.

Walkers then found, on Thursday morning, that a whole section of the wall around that block had been the victim of the most wanton act of blackguarding and thuggery we’ve seen here in a long time.

The wall was built in the early 1990s as the whole river-walk concept was coming together. And the credit for its construction must go completely to the then Castleisland Community College Principal Pat Tarrant.

As members of the local development association sub committee, the late Mike Kenny and myself went to Mr. Tarrant to ask him if the association could encroach a little on the grounds along by the river and to the rear of the college fields.

Not only did he agree to make the space available to make the walk a viable proposition, he also took on the building of the wall.

It was a means he said ‘of protecting all our boundaries for the future and to avoid any possibilities of trouble down to line.’

That gesture at that time and the setting down of clearly defined foundations proved the essence of the seanfhocail good fences make good neighbours and there was never a bother since.

Now, someone knows who carried out this latest act of pure thuggery and the perpetrators should be reported to the authorities.

I remember a man suggesting some years ago that there should be some form of reward system for people who provide information on acts like this and their perpetrators.

Cllr. Charlie Farrelly is among the many locals who use this walk for his daily constitutional and he’s noticed an increase in anti-social behaviour on the walk in recent weeks.

“I was asked by a lady from outside the area recently if I’d walk her to her car as she had been verbally abused by three or four locals on the first leg of her walk there. That’s disgraceful behaviour and it will put people off using what is a fine facility in the area.

“Somebody saw the people or person who knocked that wall and it should be reported to the local Garda station,” said Cllr. Farrelly.

Castleisland Tidy Towns members also regretfully reported last week that they had lost hundreds of Euro worth of plants down along the same stretch of river walk at around the same time. The plants were all ripped up and thrown into the river.

Anyone who knows anything about the knocking of the wall and the vandalising of the Tidy Towns planting could report it to the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.