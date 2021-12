Walk-in clinics for Covid-19 booster vaccinations will take place at the Kerry vaccination centre today and tomorrow.

Walk-in clinics for Covid-19 booster vaccinations will take place at the Kerry vaccination centre today and tomorrow.

These clinics are open to eligible people aged over 30. The HSE urges all those who are eligible not to wait for an appointment as they can now avail of their vaccine at the walk-in clinics.

The clinics will run from 8.30am to 4.30pm each day.

The centre is located at the former Borg Warner site in Monavalley in Tralee, V92 HT21.