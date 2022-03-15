Vox Pop: Tralee public gives its views on rising fuel costs

Colm O'Doherty said the the government should be doing more to combat the ever increasing rise in fuel costs.

Eileen Whelan said that the government need to be doing rather than just giving people €200 to cover their ESB bill.

Rob Durran said that he saw a sharp increase in what it cost to fill his heating tank this week.

Billy Horgan said that his petrol costs have nearly doubled in a few short weeks and that it's hitting his pension hard. All photos by Joe Hanley.

Locals in Tralee said that they are beginning to feel the pinch as a result of the rising costs of heating their homes as well as filling their cars with petrol or diesel as the war in Ukraine continues to drive up prices.

The Kerryman spoke to members of the public in Tralee this week about how they have been impacted by the rising costs and whether the government could be doing more to help combat the problem.

“It’s impacted me obviously with petrol and driving to work and back. I’ve an elderly mom living in Ballyheigue so trying to drive out and visit her, you’d notice the difference in the costs, especially when you’re just an average worker,” said Eileen Whelan.

“It’s always the middle class people that get affected, especially the likes of us with ESB and oil, prices are after getting huge. You're having to cut back, you’re budgeting more and the things you like doing, your hobbies, they have to take a cut,” she continued.

"They [the government] could absolutely be doing more. The inflation on petrol that they’re getting, the tax on it, it’s ridiculous. I'm a single mom and my daughter lives at home with me but I’m not entitled to anything because I’m maybe €50 or €60 over the threshold for things like fuel allowance, everything. Giving us €200 for the ESB, fine that’s going to last a month or two but what do we do after that?” Eileen added.

Both Ger Kearney and David Dowling that everybody is being hit by the increases.

“It hits everybody, especially if you’re driving to work in the morning and then you have home heating costs on top of that. In the short term, you might see a big difference but in the long term. people are going to feel it. It’s a difficult one for them [the government] because a lot of it is out of their control with the war,” said Ger.

“Oh they’re impacting on everyone. You’d see the coal prices going up again, everybody is feeling the impact,” added David.

Another man, Colm O’Doherty, said that he thankfully doesn’t do too many long drives, he says that the government is not doing half enough to help people out.

“I haven’t been impacted a great deal with regards to petrol/diesel costs because I’m doing huge journeys to be honest, I’m mainly just pottering around in and out of town,” said Colm.

"I would imagine they [petrol/diesel prices] will keep going up for the forseeable future, I can’t see any reason why they’d come down. All the experts are saying it’s going to go up and up. I think the government could do more. The thing is, the rise in fuel prices, that benefits the government because the more money is spent on fuel, the more tax they get in. I think they’re just giving it out with one hand and taking it in with the other. They could probably do a lot more,” he added.

Rob Durran was another person who said that he’s seen a big increase in what he’s had to pay.

“I’ve only literally just filled my heating tank so I’ve seen a sharp rise in that, the bank balance took a hit. We wouldn’t do a whole lot of driving thankfully but obviously with petrol going over €2 a litre, you’re going to a difference. I don’t know how they [the government] are going to combat it or what they are going to do. It’s gone bananas now at this stage,” he said.

Finally, one man, Billy Horgan, said that the increase in petrol costs is hitting his pension hard while adding that the government need to bring the excise duty down for a year or two to help people out.

“I don’t have home heating oil, it’s sold fuel I’d have at home. It’s petrol that’s the biggest one for me because I’m on a pension now so I’ve very limited income and I won’t say it’s doubled [the costs] but it’s nearly doubled in a couple of weeks which is frightening,” he said.

”We have a hybrid car which up until now, we didn’t really notice the cost of fuel but we’re beginning to notice it now. You’re going from say €20 a week to €30 to €35 a week. They [the government] aren’t doing enough. The excise duty needs to be brought down for the current period of time and then when oil prices drop, which they will do in due course in maybe 12 months to two years, by all means bring the excise up to what it was before,” he said.