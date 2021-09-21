Viva la Listowel Races!

Sunday’s Most Stylish Man Benny O’Keeffe, with Most Stylish Judge Emily O’Donoghue, Most Stylish Lady Miriam Prendergast, a native of Killarney, left, and Donal Lynch of McElligott's Honda and a director of the Listowel Race Company. Photos by John Kelliher

What has quality and tradition on its side, and keeps coming back better than ever despite the challenges? The answer is the Listowel Harvest Festival.

One of Ireland’s premier racing festivals by a country mile welcomed patrons back to the Island this week after a year of turmoil caused by COVID.

The 2,000 cap on spectators, per day, hasn’t in the slightest diminished the special atmosphere so unique to Listowel’s autumn festival.

Sunday marked the opening of the week-long extravaganza and it was a special sight to see patrons sitting in the sunshine basking in the sense of occasion.

And great credit is owed to the Listowel Race Company team for ticking every box in terms of their professional preparation.

Fashion seldom lies very far from the heart of the Listowel Harvest Festival, and while Friday is McElligott’s Honda Ladies’ Day, last Sunday’s Best Dressed and Most Stylish Racegoers contest was a keenly contested affair.

Benny O’Keeffe from County Meath and Miriam Prendergast from Killarney were selected by fashion blogger and judge Emily O’Donoghue as the overall winners and each received a €400 cash prize.

The Kerry Guinness National is Wednesday’s feature event, worth €150,000 and a chance for horse, trainer and jockey to enter the annals of what is one of the stand out steeplechases in the Irish racing calendar.

The resumption of the McElligott’s Honda Ladies’ Day on Friday is sure to bring out the best in sartorial elegance. Contestants will be judged by style icon Celia Holman Lee, while an overall cash prize fund of €1,000 awaits the winner.

