University Hospital Kerry has reinstated visitor restrictions due to rising COVID figures in Kerry.

In a statement released this evening, UHK management said that due to the increase in patients with COVID and increased emergency presentations, the hospital has been left with no choice but to re-introduce restrictions.

The 14-day incidence rate for Kerry currently stand at 430.6.

"The consequence of this high incidence rate is that UHK has a significantly increased number of COVID-19 inpatients at the hospital along with a high level of emergency presentations,” the statement said. “UHK Management, having considered the continuing increasing COVID-19 numbers, has taken the difficult decision to revise visiting arrangements in order to protect our patients, their relatives and our staff."

From Wednesday, June 29, patients on a general ward will be allowed to have one visit per week, to be agreed with the ward manager and relevant consultant in advance of the visit.

Additional visiting will be facilitated on compassionate grounds only. A UHK visiting co-ordinator can be contacted on 087 113 8053.

Restrictions are not currently imposed on maternity settings, but no children are to attend. Palliative-care visits will be facilitated by prior arrangement in order to protect patients and staff.

All visiting arrangements will be reviewed weekly.

“University Hospital Kerry empathises with and understands that this announcement will make it difficult for many families, however our priority is to continue to keep your loved ones safe while in the care of UHK, as well as maintain the safety and wellbeing of staff at the hospital,” the statement read.

“UHK has in place alternative means of keeping contact with loved ones. UHK has set up a specific email address so that patients can receive direct messages. Communications from friends and family can be of great comfort to patients during these times and can be e-mailed to uhk.keepingcontact@hse.ie. Be sure to include on the subject line the patient’s full name, ward name (if known) and the first line of the patient’s home address.

“UHK have an initiative to facilitate video calls using WhatsApp on digipads for patients who do not have SMART phone/devices. Please contact [the] ward manager/nurse in charge to request video call with your loved one.”