Visitor numbers to Kerry heritage sites decreased in 2020

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Kerry tourism was laid bare by figures from the Office of Public Works (OPW) which showed a significant drop in visitor numbers to OPW heritage sites in 2020.

The figures for 2021 are not yet available, but the closure of sites during the pandemic affected visitors numbers during both 2020 and 2021, with major drops in the majority of sites.

The only Kerry OPW site to see an increase in visitor numbers was Derrynane House and Gardens, which had almost 300,000 visitors in 2020 – up from almost 227,000 in 2019 and from almost 195,000 in 2018.

However, the remaining seven sites under the auspices of the OPW showed a decrease in visitor numbers last year and, overall, Kerry heritage sites felt the pandemic’s force.

One of the largest drops in visitor numbers to heritage sites in the county was to Ross Castle in Killarney which had just over 2,000 visitors in 2020 compared to 101,200 in 2019, while Gallarus Oratory in Baile na nGall recorded no visitors in 2020. They had 101,500 visitors in 2019.

Ardfert Cathedral showed a significant drop in visitor numbers to just over 2,000 compared to almost 12,000 in 2019.

The Blasket Island and the Blasket Island Visitor Centre and Viewing Point also both showed a decrease in visitor numbers. In 2020, just over 2,500 people visited the island, while 33,000 visited the centre. This compares to more than 8,500 visitors to the island in 2019 and almost 11,000 in 2018. 50,000 people visited the Blasket Centre in 2019.

Skellig Michael had no visitors in 2020 as the island was closed. In 2019, just over 15,000 visited, in keeping with the restricted numbers to the island, which are being closely monitored under a new 10-year management plan.

Listowel Castle also had no visitors in 2020 after almost 11,500 visited the site in 2019.

In total, over 10million people visited OPW heritage sites across the country, an increase from just over 9m in 2019, largely driven by hugely increased numbers to sites such as Phoenix Park in Dublin. Kerry saw a total drop from almost 530,000 visits to OPW national monuments in the county in 2019 to just 340,000 in 2020.