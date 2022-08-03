Vintage cars and Honda 50s to converge on Ó Riada’s this Sunday morning

Organisers, participants, sponsors and volunteers gathered at Ó Riada's Bar and Restaurant for the announcement of details of the 12th Ballymacelligott Vintage Club's Car and Honda 50 Run which will start from the same venue on this Sunday morning from 9:30am. Included are front: Dan Cotter, Marion Foley, John Lenihan, Mary Patwell, Victor Blennerhassett, Kieran Glover and Eamon Fleming. Back from left: Chris Robbins, Joan Glover, James Coffey, Carol Robbins, George Glover, Brian Glover and Tadhg O'Leary. Photo by John Reidy

The 12th Vintage Car and Honda 50 Run will take place on the coming Sunday, August 7.

Organised by the Ballymacelligott Vintage Club, this year’s event will follow the 2021 format change.

As it has done over that dozen years, Sunday’s run will begin on the grounds of Ó Riada’s Bar and Restaurant.

At 9:30am there will be a ‘cars, bikes and coffee’ gathering at Ó Riada’s and then the drivers can take part in the optional run over a completely new 60 mile or so route and finishing in Castleisland.

“All cars and motorbikes are welcome on the day, be they road, rally, vintage or classic,” said organiser in chief, George Glover.

“Thanks to the generous sponsorship from local businesses, including Ó Riada’s and BG Motors, we will have over €500 worth of spot-prizes on the day and the first will be awarded at 10am.,” said George.

The proceeds from this event has always gone to a worthy, local cause and, this year, all proceeds will go to Glanageenty Walkways.

If you require more information on the event you can contact George Glover on: 087 2814545.