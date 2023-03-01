Vigilantes confront man in Kerry, accuse him of trying to groom 14-year-old

North Kerry has been rocked by social-media videos in which a local man appears to acknowledge sending sexually explicit messages to a social-media account he believed belonged to a 14-year-old girl.

The man was confronted on Saturday, February 25, by members of online groups describing themselves as dedicated to safeguarding children from sexual predators. The confrontation took place over the course of an hour and was filmed. It appears a member of An Garda Síochána approaches the man to speak to him in one video.

The footage was published by two groups based in the north of Ireland, ‘Warriors of Children’ (WoC) and ‘Northern Ireland Saving Children Online’ (NISCO). Spokespeople for both groups said the online account the man allegedly sent messages to was a ‘decoy’ and not a 14-year-old girl, as the man had been told.

Gardaí confirmed they are making enquiries into an incident on February 25 but declined to go into specifics. They were, however, scathing of the actions of such groups taking the law into their own hands.

A NISCO spokesperson said a group of four people from WoC and NISCO met at a point in the north of the country before travelling to Kerry. WoC said the ‘sting’ was carried out on a separate group’s behalf.

In the video, a man is asked to step out of his vehicle and appears to name the girl he believed he’d been “chatting to”. He appears to say the account holder told him she was 14.

He appears to acknowledge sending pictures of his penis to the account; encouraging her to masturbate; asking her if she’d had her period; and providing graphic detail of his attraction to her. He seems to provide his name, address, and Eircode.

The man appears to describe his alleged behaviour as “disgusting”. He seems to acknowledge his wife and children will “be devastated” at what is alleged. He said he sent a friend request to the account but denied he is attracted to children and said this was the only time he interacted in this manner with an account he thought belonged to a child. The groups have since alleged the man communicated with other ‘underage’ decoy accounts.

The group said the messages the man allegedly sent were among the worst they’d seen.

A WoC spokesperson said harsher sentences need to be handed down for sexual crimes against children generally, and they also encouraged parents to keep track of their children’s devices and educate them about the dangers posed by sexual predators.

Meanwhile, gardaí have warned against actions such as those taken by the group on Saturday, saying confrontations can spark violence between the parties present and can have negative implications for any subsequent criminal proceedings.

“An Garda Síochána would urge anyone with information relating to the potential sexual exploitation of children to report it immediately to An Garda Síochána where it will be investigated by professional investigators,” a statement read.

“Our priority at all times is the safety of children, and to use all lawful means to fully investigate and prosecute crimes which jeopardise the safety of a child.”