Vigilantes confront man in Kerry, accuse him of trying to groom 14-year-old

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

North Kerry has been rocked by social-media videos in which a local man appears to acknowledge sending sexually explicit messages to a social-media account he believed belonged to a 14-year-old girl.

The man was confronted on Saturday, February 25, by members of online groups describing themselves as dedicated to safeguarding children from sexual predators. The confrontation took place over the course of an hour and was filmed. It appears a member of An Garda Síochána approaches the man to speak to him in one video.

