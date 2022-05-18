Victory in battle will follow victory in song

Proud and happy moment for Ukrainians after Eurovision win. Ukrainians in Killarney watching the Eurovision on Saturday night. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Ukrainians lived in Killarney watched as their home county celebrated their victory in Eurovision but wished that it was a victory in war so they could return home.

Their joy at the win was also tinged with sadness as the bombing continued in their home towns and cities by the Russian Army.

Iryna Melnychuk who is currently residing at the Inisfallen Hotel said they were over the moon with their win.

"After my country's victory at Eurovision I felt proud, I cried and laughed and couldn't believe it. I am also grateful to everyone who voted for us, because this victory shows how much most European countries support us, “ she said.

"However, we also received "congratulations" from the Russian occupiers, who fired rockets at the city of Lviv in western Ukraine, where I study, just an hour after the announcement of Eurovision results. We need not only to rejoice in victory but also remember how important it is to support Ukraine around the world, because the war in our country is still going on and we have to win it too.”

For Olena Boshko it was the first time she watched the competition away from home having fled the war and it helped her remember Ukrainian culture and her home land.

“I enjoyed every assessment of the jury and spectators a fantastic final score led our group into first place and it was a real treat for all of us.

“The Ukrainian group burned all his mix of folk music, powerful rap and breaking has hot! It was a remarkable performance, our hands automatically tried to play the part of those even small movements vykonuly team members, and the legs themselves were eager to dance,” she told The Kerryman

"Thank band "Kalush Orchestra" for our victory in the music scene, is now waiting for the next victory, most importantly - for our Ukraine.”