Victorious Kerry footballers bring Sam Maguire to visit children in CHI at Temple Street

Pictured visiting CHI at Temple Street with the Sam Maguire this morning was the victorious Kerry Senior Football team. Pictured l-r: Rose Ellen Callaghan and Joey McHugh with Joe O'Connor.

Pictured outside CHI at Temple Street with the Sam Maguire this morning was l-r: Ellie-Mai, Frank and Fiona Neylon.

Pictured visiting CHI at Temple Street with the Sam Maguire this morning was the victorious Kerry Senior Football team were Gavin White, Joe O'Connor and Head Porter John Doyle.

Pictured visiting CHI at Temple Street with the Sam Maguire this morning was the victorious Kerry Senior Football team were l-r: Seán O'Shea, Joe O'Connor, Ellie-Mai Neylon, Dr Seamus Boyle and Gavin White.

Pictured visiting CHI at Temple Street with the Sam Maguire this morning was the victorious Kerry Senior Football team were Seán O'Shea, Joe O'Connor, Tomás O'Dowd and Gavin White.

The victorious Kerry senior footballers took time out of their busy schedule this morning in Dublin this morning to share their celebrations with children and staff alike in CHI (Children’s Health Ireland), a children’s hospital on Temple Street.

Team members Joe O'Connor, Seán O'Shea and Gavin White brought Sam Maguire cup to the hospital and took the time to get photographs outside the hospital's famous blue door with staff and some delighted patients from the Kingdom.

All infection prevention and control guidelines were followed for this special visit.

