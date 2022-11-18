Vicky fought for us all, but we must never forget why she had to do it

There are few people in Ireland this week who were not touched by the death of Vicky Phelan.

She became a household name when she bravely shared the story of her misdiagnosis, her battle against cervical cancer, and because she chose to do so, she helped to change healthcare in Ireland.

Many women and men are also facing their cancer battles just like icky, so her story resonates with many simply because of that.

Just weeks ago Lyndsey Bennett too passed away following a cancer battle; she was another victim of the cervical check scandal. Ms Bennett was just 32 when she passed away in late October after being diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2017. She has left behind two beloved daughters: Zoe (14) and Hailee (9).

Vicky was just 48 when she died this week, also leaving behind her two children, Amelia and Darragh. She was diagnosed in 2014. It later emerged that her original smear result had been incorrect.

Both women shared their stories to help others, never realising the intrusion it would have on their lives, but even when bombarded with attention and media headlines, they continued to fight and keep the focus on the changes needed.

Up until the tragic passing of Lyndsey – and, just a short time later, Vicky – many of us had all but forgotten the cervical cancer scandal. Of course we knew it happened, we knew what the women who spoke out about it did for us, but it was in the past.

That is what happens; there is uproar and outrage and promises of change when a scandal emerges and then, months later, a false calm descends and the scandal drifts from the public’s minds. The names are still remembered, but the furore dies.

News is ever-changing, and so media headlines move on. So, too, do our daily lives. Then something reminds us that this happened.

We seek changes in light of scandals, and some are achieved, though it emerged this week, once again, after Vicky's death that not all the changes fought for have come in. It is what happens in the aftermath of many such scandals; promises made, not always kept.

The most recent healthcare scandal affecting families, largely in South Kerry, was the overmedication of children under the care of Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

Currently an audit of care in CAMHS nationwide is underway, so it remains to be seen what, if anything, emerges from this current investigation.

The bravery of the women – and it is mostly women – who have courageously told the stories of the effects of over-medication on their children highlighted this particular scandal, as Vicky did for cervical cancer misdiagnosis.

Just a few months ago, the story of Savita Halappanavar – who died aged just 31 on October 28, 2012 in University Hospital Galway when she was 17 weeks’ pregnant and miscarrying – came back into public view on the 10th anniversary of her death. Her story, too, exposed shortcomings in health care in Ireland and also helped change health care. We too owe her gratitude.

Without Vicky refusing to sign a non-disclosure agreement and revealing what happened, healthcare in Ireland would be worse off today.

We owe these women a debt. For them, we must remember the scandals and continue to try and ensure that changes are implemented to honour their memories. Life is helter skelter and headlines move on, but we must try and not forget as easily as we often do.

Their fight is our fight too. Without the courage and bravery of those who speak out, we would be in a very different place, but their stories take on greater value when their fight carries on after their voices fall silent. It’s our responsibility to ensure that happens. It is our responsibility not to forget, to remember their stories and to ensure that change is implemented.

In Vicky’s own words, she wanted change, not apologies and tributes. She meant every word of that.