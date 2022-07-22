Vessel named after Kerry’s Tom Crean arrives in Galway

Friday 22nd July 2022; All aboard! Ireland’s newest research vessel the RV Tom Crean has arrived in Irish waters and is currently docked in the Port of Galway before she heads out on her first assignment on Monday, 25th July. Named after the famous Kerry explorer, the RV Tom Crean will call Galway home. Pictured were Isaac White age 10 and Seren Flavin age 9 celebrating her County colours. Picture Jason Clarke.

One of the more unusual Kerry-Galway links spotted ahead of Sunday’s game would be the arrival of Research Vessel Tom Crean – named in honour of the famous Annascaul-native Antarctic explorer – to the port of Galway, where it will reside before its first survey.

In the autumn, the vessel will go to Dingle for its official commissioning, and that will follow the boat’s first survey at the end of this month.

After that, however, the vessel will be Galway-based, and the Marine Institute will use it in leading and supporting scientific studies.

Its work will include expanded fisheries surveys; seabed mapping and marine-spatial planning; climate-change-related research, environmental monitoring, and deep-water surveys.

"This has been an extremely successful project with the vessel arriving on budget and on time into Irish shores,” said Marine Institute CEO Paul Connolly.

“We are delighted that Galway is the vessel’s first stop in Irish waters ahead of its official launch and commissioning, due to take place in Dingle, Kerry, in autumn…After the official commissioning, the RV Tom Crean will be based in Galway, and it will greatly enhance our capacity to undertake collaborative research and acquire the data and knowledge essential to sustainably manage our ocean resources."