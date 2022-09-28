Vessel named after Kerry explorer Tom Crean set for official launch in Dingle

A research vessel named after Annascaul’s Antarctic explorer Tom Crean will have its official commissioning next Thursday, October 6.

Minister for the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, will be on hand at Dingle Harbour to give the RV Tom Crean its official bow. The Marine Institute has described the commissioning of the vessel as a milestone for Irish marine exploration, one which will allow the institute “to lead and support vital scientific surveys that contribute to Ireland's position as a leader in marine science”.

The event will get underway at 9.30am and marks a significant step forward in securing greater recognition of Crean, who took part in three Antarctic expeditions in the early 1900s.

The vessel itself will be used by other state agencies and universities, as well as the Marine Institute, and it will help research into fisheries assessment, offshore renewable energy, climate change, and other areas.