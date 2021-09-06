Verse claims the streets as Listowel becomes ‘Poetry Town’

POETRY fans are in for a mighty treat in Listowel between September 10 and 18 as the North Kerry literary capital becomes one of 20 ‘Poetry Towns’ across the land.



Kerry Writers’ Museum and St John’s Theatre are delighted to announce a vibrant programme of events, both in-person and on-line for the Poetry Ireland initiative (organised in conjunction with Kerry County Council’s Arts Office and Creative Ireland).



Dairena Ní Chinnéide is Listowel’s poet laureate for the event, and will unveil a specially-commissioned poem in honour of Listowel on Friday, September 10, at 8pm online, as the physical streets transform with poetic graphics lining the footpaths and shop windows.



In-person events, all of which are free, will include:

Fíon na Filíochta on Sunday 12 at 4pm in St John’s, with local poet Seamus Barra Ó Súilleabháin and Siobhán Ní Dhómhnaill.

Poetry in the Park takes place on Wednesday, September 15, at 7pm in an open-mic reading in the Garden of Europe.

Tarbert poet Mary Lavery Carrig will lead Poems that Move You in a stroll along the Feale in which participants will get the chance to recite their own work. A Poetry Book Market begins at 10am on Friday.

Mary Lavery Carrig will also deliver a Haiga Workshopon Friday 17 at 12pmat the Community Centre as part of the Over 55s Activity Group.

Michael Gallagher will meanwhile host a Haiku and Ginko Workshop in the Kerry Writer’ Museum on Saturday.

Brenda Woulfe is set to host a ‘Rap’ competition in partnership with the KDYS with finalists invited to perform in her bookshop on Friday 17 from 3pm. Renowned Listowel poet John McAuliffe will meanwhile be taking part, as will Dairena Ní Chinnéide, in online events. Check out St John’s and Kerry Writers’ Museum social media for the full list of events.