Verdict of medical misadventure as elderly man dies during Bon Secours Tralee biopsy

Kerry North and West Coroner Helen Lucey has recorded a verdict of medical misadventure at the inquest of an elderly Abbeyfeale man who underwent a procedure at the Bon Secours Hospital Tralee.

Tom Collins (71) of Meenkilly, Abbeyfeale, County Limerick, underwent a biopsy on May 13, 2020, after an x-ray found a large mass in his right lung. It was suspected he had lung cancer. During the procedure, however, after taking “three or four samples”, Dr Azhar Jahangir said his patient’s lung began to bleed “uncontrollably”.

Mr Collins was brought to the hospital by his son, Tom Collins Junior. Dr Jahangir, who carried out the procedure, told the Coroner’s Court that Mr Collins was informed of the potential complications beforehand, and he consented to the procedure. Dr Jahangir described the procedure as “essential”.

After his lung began to bleed uncontrollably, Mr Collins was put in the recovery position on his right side, and a resuscitation team took over. They worked on him for approximately 30 minutes but to no avail, and he was pronounced dead.

In his statement to Gardaí, Tom Collins Junior said his father suffered from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). He had been unwell for a few years and was on “a lot of medication”.

One day in early May, Mr Collins Jr said his father was struggling to breathe and was brought, by ambulance, to University Hospital Limerick.

Mr Collins Jr said his father was there for two days. At one point, Mr Collins Sr noticed the wrong name over his bed and informed staff, but they wouldn’t believe him, his son’s statement claimed. They still didn’t believe him after he showed staff his name on a tablet label and his driver’s licence, he further claimed. Hospital staff enquired home, and Mr Collins Sr’s wife confirmed her husband’s name.

Mr Collins Jr claimed the hospital declined to treat his father over the name mix-up. They moved him to a hospital in Ennis, where he spent one day but received no treatment, his son’s statement further outlined.

After coming home, Mr Collins Sr was ‘only all right’, his son said, but his breathing was okay and he was able to walk around.

His father had been treated for COPD at the Bon Secours in Tralee by Dr Mulgrew, who recommended the x-ray which led to the decision to carry out a biopsy.

The biopsy did show he had lung cancer, said Dr Jahangir, who described what happened to his patient as a “rare complication”. The Coroner’s Court heard, during Professor Nollaig Parfrey’s post-mortem report, that Mr Collins Sr was a heavy smoker for 50 years “until 10 years previously”.

Tramadol was detected in his system and was in the “toxic range”, but Professor Parfrey said it was unlikely to have contributed to Mr Collins Sr’s death.

Before delivering her verdict, Ms Lucey explained that the Coroner’s Court does not decide “any questions of blame or exoneration”.

She said that Mr Collins Sr died from “asphyxia due to airway obstruction, due to bleeding into the airways, due to biopsy on squamous cell carcinoma of the lung”.

Ms Lucey also recorded emphysema and cardiomegaly as significant conditions that may have contributed to Mr Collins Sr’s death.