Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 18.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Verdict of medical misadventure as elderly man dies during Bon Secours Tralee biopsy

Tralee Courthouse. Expand

Close

Tralee Courthouse.

Tralee Courthouse.

Tralee Courthouse.

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

Kerry North and West Coroner Helen Lucey has recorded a verdict of medical misadventure at the inquest of an elderly Abbeyfeale man who underwent a procedure at the Bon Secours Hospital Tralee.

Tom Collins (71) of Meenkilly, Abbeyfeale, County Limerick, underwent a biopsy on May 13, 2020, after an x-ray found a large mass in his right lung. It was suspected he had lung cancer. During the procedure, however, after taking “three or four samples”, Dr Azhar Jahangir said his patient’s lung began to bleed “uncontrollably”.

Privacy