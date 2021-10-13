Vat rate change in August a blow as tourism rebuilds

An end to the special Hospitality sector VAT rate next year – a measure announced in this week’s budget – has been described as a major ‘blow’ to the tourism sector as it begins to rebuild in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ‘unexpected’ announcement that the tourism Vat rate of 9% will only be in place until August 2022 has has been criticised by tourism bodies.

Chairperson of the Kerry Branch of the Irish Hotel's Federation, Bernadette Randles, said the tourism industry is shocked by the announcement on Tuesday and fearful of the impact it will on the tourism industry going forward. However, she said clarity is needed on what will happen in August.