Vat rate change in August a blow as tourism rebuilds

An end to the special Hospitality sector VAT rate next year – a measure announced in this week’s budget – has been described as a major ‘blow’ to the tourism sector as it begins to rebuild in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ‘unexpected’ announcement that the tourism Vat rate of 9% will only be in place until August 2022 has has been criticised by tourism bodies.
Chairperson of the Kerry Branch of the Irish Hotel's Federation, Bernadette Randles, said the tourism industry is shocked by the announcement on Tuesday and fearful of the impact it will on the tourism industry going forward. However, she said clarity is needed on what will happen in August.
"It is the biggest blow in the budget. It is so disappointing given that we are trying to rebuild .. We need to get the international market back so badly and if the VAT is increased it will lead to price increases.”
"We are focussing on people and rebuilding and this is a big blow to us. It was not expected."
However, she said other measure to help the sector have to be commended in particular the extension of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) on a graduated basis to be phased out by April 2022.
Hotelier Ms Randles has said that the Government’s decision to retain existing business and employment supports to help the hotel sector, which is expected to reach just 32 per cent of its occupancy levels for the year – compared to 73 per cent two years ago is welcome and will be a boost for the winter months ahead. This includes the Rates Waiver.
"The Government has given us a lot and they have been very good for us. The extension of the EWSS is good until April.”
She said that the Vat rate must be discussed further as is important to the ‘international market’ and had led to lower prices rates for visitors coming to Ireland and this is vital going forward.
"More clarity is needed on what is what.”
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic the tourism industry supported 15,700 tourism jobs in Kerry and was worth €592 million annually to the local economy. This has taken significant fall as tourism collapsed and the county is still fighting to return to pre-pandemic tourism levels.
The Restaurants Association of Ireland described today’s Budget as a disastrous with no ambition to stimulate and revitalise the tourism industry as 9% VAT rate set to end in August 2022.