Vandals set fire to church altar

The Church of St Peter and St Paul in Ballyduff. Photo by Domnick Walsh

GARDAÍ in North Kerry are investigating an act of vandalism at a church in Ballyduff in which the altar cloth was set alight.

Sources told The Kerryman they are now following a definite line into the bizzare incident in which three young women entered the St Peter and St Paul Parish Church in the village before setting fire to the altar.

The incident happened on Friday evening when the church was still open to the public. It was believed to have been unoccupied when the trio entered, making their way to the altar before setting fire to the cloth covering it.

Detectives are still baffled by the motive behind the incident, with the investigation currently treating it as an intentional act.

Luckily, the altar cloth failed to go up in flames with the initial blaze sputtering out soon afterwards – also scorching part of the carpet beneath.

Gardaí have been examining CCTV footage of the scene, showing the three women – believed to be in their early 20s – inside the church.

Initial enquiries suggest the three are not from the village, with the probe now working to establish their identity.

“It could have been much worse,” a source said. “They lit part of the cloth but thankfully it effectively put itself out.”

Gardaí conducted extensive enquiries in the locality in the aftermath of the incident and appeal for anyone with information to contact them at Listowel Garda Station.