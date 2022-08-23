Valentia slate to the fore in renovated Béal na Bláth monument marking Michael Collins’ death

A section of the walkway at Béal na Bláth showing the large slabs of Valentia Slate. (Pictures by Valentia Slate).

The Valentia slate quarry in South Kerry added another historic milestone to its illustrious history on Sunday last.

Patrons visiting the Centenary Commemoration to mark the death of Michael Collins at Béal na Bláth would have noticed the monument site was embellished with Valentia slate.

The Valentia Slate Company was commissioned to produce 32 notched standing stones, along with paving tiles on the walkway. The work also makes access to the monument wheelchair accessible.

A plaque for the podium was produced using the slate in what is a fitting tribute to the memory of Michael Collins.

“We worked closely with architects at Cork County Council. There is about four months work in this project for us. We did samples of the stones that they were able to come down and inspect prior to the finished product,” said Dermot Keating, Manager of Valentia Slate Company.

“The standing stones are 1,500mm x 12,000mm and 350mm thick. The natural slate blocks are actually bigger than what you can see at the moment as they’re buried in the ground. It is a privilege for us to be associated with such a project,” he said.

Dermot explains that it was a ‘difficult job’ due to the size of the slabs which needed to be sourced and cut.

These were then notched on either side for decorative effect. Path markers at the monument were made of Valentia slate that depict and explain the last hours of Collins’ journey through Cork.

Valentia slate is a sedimentary rock that was formed over 385 million years ago. The quarry is the oldest site still in production in Ireland having first opened in 1812.

The slate is used in several historic and restoration jobs, including iconic landmarks like the Houses of Parliament, Westminster Abbey, and Paris Opera House.

To have Valentia slate associated with Béal na Bláth – one of Ireland’s most symbolic sites – marks a particularly proud moment in the company’s portfolio.

“Valentia slate is used all over the world and is synonymous with Kerry. Aside from its use for buildings, we would get a lot of people looking for plaques to be made,” said Dermot.

"They send these all over the world as an emblem of Kerry. The Béal na Bláth connection though is now something we’re very proud of.”