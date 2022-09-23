Valentia national school principal returns to his roots

Paul O'Connor, new Principal of Scoil Dar Earca Valentia, with all the new students at the school. Photo by Christy Riordan

THE new principal at the helm at Scoil Dar Earca, Valentia, is no stranger to the school, after all he’s a past pupil himself.

Valentia native Paul O’Connor attended Scoil Dar Earca along with his four siblings and so he quite rightly says he has come full circle. Yet, while Paul is well in tune with the area and its people, he says taking over such a school still has its challenges.

“I suppose the main thing really is trying to keep the numbers up in the school. With rural population, it has really diminished the numbers in the last little while, but we have a healthy number of students. We’re a two-teacher school and we have 46 students - that’s the main thing, keeping the numbers up, attracting families to the area amongst other things,” he said.

Similar to many schools across the country, another factor in rising numbers are the new arrivals from war-torn Ukraine, as Paul explains.

“There’s a great diversity in the South Kerry area. We have seven Ukrainian pupils, some are only starting off in junior infants and others are in different classes throughout the school. The local community and local area have been very welcoming to those families, and we look forward to seeing them blossom in the school, we welcome all students to Dar Earca.

"I think the main thing is integrating the pupils into the classroom first and making sure that they are happy. Since I’ve started, I’ve put a focus on maybe the last half hour of school, doing sport and stuff like that with them, so that when they are going home, they are looking forward to coming in the following day.

"It’s not all about the Irish, English and Maths. These pupils are coming from a war-torn country, so I just think the main thing is for them to feel secure and happy where they are and that they know that they are going to be learning in a happy environment, that’s the most important thing.”.

Now in his eighth year of teaching, Paul left his last post as an SET (Special Education Teacher) in Coars National School near Cahersiveen to take up the new post and says the experience there will stand to him in his new role.

"Coars National School has a similar profile school to Scoil Dar Earca. It was a two-teacher school and I learnt a lot from the Coars National School Principal, Michael O’Sullivan.”

“The two schools have a very similar profile, similar culture and similar interests and things like that, similar traditions. These are country children, very interested in football, music and art, so coming from a similar school is helpful.”