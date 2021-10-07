Valentia island’s key role in global communication continues

Donie O Sullivan, CNN Correspondent joined in a fireside chat with RTE’s Katie Hannon, at the Valentia Island lecture series which also included guest speakers, Kevin Foley, Aqua Comms Chief Financial Officer, Professor Maggie Cusack, Head MTU, Canadian Ambassador to Ireland, Nancy Smyth and Seán Páircéir, Global head Investor Services, Brown Brothers Harriman. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan

Chairman of Valentia Cable Foundation, Leonard Hobbs, speaking at the 5th Annual Valentia Cable Foundation Lecture series which took place at the station on Valentia Island. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

Valentia Islander, Míchael Lyne, presents his new book ' An tOileanac - the voices of Valentia' to note speakers President of MTU, Maggie Cusack, left and Canadian Ambassador to Ireland Nancy Smyth, at the 5th Annual Valentia Cable Foundation Lecture series which took place at the station on Valentia Island. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

Chairperson of Valentia Transatlantic Cable Foundation, Leonard Hobbs, has said that the fifth annual lecture series at Valentia Cable Station last weekend has showcased the potential of developing the station as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Guests at this year’s event were given a tour of the island, giving backers of the project the opportunity to showcase what Valentia can offer, as well as outlining how important it is to get UNESCO status for a location that has played such a key role in world communication.

Keynote speaker at this year’s event was European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and the Capital Markets Union Máiréad McGuinness, who was impressed by the plans for the Cable Station on her visit to the island.

CNN correspondent Donie O’Sullivan was also a guest speaker with Katie Hannon from RTÉ. Both are well-known Kerry journalists, and they joined the lecture series online from Dublin and the US as part of the hybrid event, which included a small live audience, with speakers and viewers from Canada and Ireland joining in online.

Currently a bid has been made to the Government to place Valentia Cable Station on the Tentative UNESCO list, which is the first step in gaining World Heritage status. This is part of a joint bid with Canada, and a key part of the Valentia Lecture Series last weekend was the link between Valentia and Hearts Content, Newfoundland – a link that dates back to the very first transatlantic cable.

Political leaders from both sides of the Atlantic took part in the discussion, “Regional Development Lessons learned from the Edge of the Atlantic”, which included Education Minister Norma Foley and Canadian Minister Steve Crocker, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation. This was followed by a fireside chat with entrepreneurs from both sides of the Atlantic edge, chaired by Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland.

Mr Hobbs said this week that progress is being made on the UNESCO status, and the Cable Station was mentioned in the National Development Plan published this week, which indicates support for the future goals of the Cable Station.

“We are continuing our efforts to pursue World Heritage status for the Transatlantic Cable ensemble at Valentia in partnership with Kerry County Council and the community at Valentia,” he said. “Significant progress in the last year has included the establishment of a ‘broadband connection point’ at the Cable Station, the submission of our formal application to the Department of Heritage for our inclusion on the Irish tentative list for UNESCO, the completion of a detailed technical report on the global impact of the project, the completion of a ‘Cable Experience’ at the Cable Station – sponsored by Failte Ireland – and the appointment of a conservation architect who has begun the detailed work of restoring the Cable Station.”

The newly appointed Canadian Ambassador to Ireland, Nancy Smyth, said “she was delighted to visit Valentia in south Kerry for the first time”.

She encouraged the two communities at Valentia and Hearts Content in Newfoundland to continue their work together with the goal of pursuing a transnational application to UNESCO for heritage status for the ensemble of sites.

She expressed her hope that these two remote Atlantic communities, which were once tied together by a 3000-kilometre cable, would “continue to celebrate their common heritage and share learnings with a view to developing their sustainable future.”