Valentia Island and Cahersiveen links to Big Apple’s Féile win

Cathy O’Neill, New York (back, second from left) with (back) Kelly O’Neill, NY; grandad Mike O’Neill, Valentia; dad Mike O’Neill, NY, Valentia; mom CarolineKelly-O’Neill, NY, Cahersiveen. Front: grandmothers Eileen O’Neill, Valentia; and Phyllis Kelly, Cahersiveen.

Valentia man Michael O’Neill and his wife, Cahersiveen native Caroline Kelly, made the United States their home quite a few years ago, but owing to COVID, they hadn’t been able to return to the Kingdom for about three years.

They put that right in recent weeks, and it proved to be an especially eventful trip for their daughter, Cathy.

Cathy was part of the New York-based Shannon Gaels team who won the prestigious Division One Féile Cup in Dublin recently. The New York team’s winning under-15s featured, of course, players with links to all parts of the country, and Kerry was well-represented by Cathy’s relatives who made the trip to the capital.

Afterwards, it was time for something a bit more relaxing, Cathy’s aunt, Marie, explained to The Kerryman.

“They were down here for a couple of weeks, they had a holiday after the competition,” she said.

“They hadn’t been home for three years because of COVID, but other than that, they’d be here every year other than that usually.

“Her mom is from Cahersiveen and my brother, her father, is from Valentia, they’ve been over in the States for 23, 24 years now I suppose. They had a fantastic time.”