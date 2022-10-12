US lady bags the house but GAA club is the big winner

Dingle and Kerry football stars Diarmuid Murphy, Tom O'Sulllivan and Mark O'Connor with Micheál Ó Slattara who captained the first football team to go under the name 'Dingle', which was formed in the 1960s with the amalgamation of arch rivals Sráid Eoin and Na Piarsaigh. The cup is the Sam Maguire, which appeared as an honoured guest at Dingle GAA's Win a Home in Dingle draw in the Skellig Hotel on Friday night. Photo by Declan Malone

There were no local winners in Dingle GAA’s Win a Home draw held on Friday night, but the €740,000 raised will stay in Dingle where it will be ring-fenced to help pay for planned major development of the club’s facilities at Páirc an Ághasaigh.

The winning ticket, drawn by Dingle and AFL football star Mark O’Connor at an event in the Skellig Hotel on Friday night, revealed that the top prize of a €250,000 two-bedroom apartment off Goat Street was won by Rebecca Crist from Bonney Lake in Washington State.

Rebecca was contacted by phone after the draw and was overcome with emotion to learn of her good fortune. She said Dingle is one of her favourite places in the world and she was last here on holiday in February 2020, but she never dreamed she would be able to own her own place in the town.

Her winning ticket was number 10,889, which could suggest that it was bought after August 5, when the GAA club controversially postponed the draw at short notice because they were 1,200 short of their 12,000 ticket sales target. However, the club emphasised that tickets were not sold in a 1 – 12,000 sequence so there is no basis for thinking that the last are in fact the lucky ones.

The second prize of a €25,000 Liam O’Neill painting was won by John Souhan from Trim, Co Meath, Kathy Moylan from the Irish American stronghold of Rochester, New York, won a €3,000 Skellig Hotel holiday package, Ian Worell from Ballybrittas, Co Laois, won €2,800 worth of Brian De Staic jewellery and the fifth prize of €2,600 worth of Holden leather goods crossed the border to Christina Ní Laoithe in Charleville, Co Cork.

The big winner from the draw was Dingle GAA club which earned nearly €740,000, and delivered on its promise to donate five per cent of the profits to Kerry Hospice by handing over a cheque for €37,873 to local Hospice organiser Ursula O’Connell.

“We are truly grateful to the club and to all the people who supported the draw. We know how hard all the club members worked to bring this project to fruition and offer our heartiest congratulations to everyone and wish them all the very best of luck in their future endeavours,” Ursula said afterwards.

Dingle GAA Club Chairperson Seán O’Sullivan told John Benny Moriarty, who acted as fear a’ tí at the draw event, that the Win a Home in Dingle draw was the single most successful fundraiser ever held by any GAA club in Ireland. On September 23 the 12,000 tickets sold out, generating a turnover of €1.2 million and a profit of €740,000 for the club.

Vice Chairman of CLG Daingean Uí Chúis Ronan McCarthy added that it was a remarkable achievement for a single GAA club to sell 12,000 draw tickets at €100 apiece. The tickets sold in 42 countries, on five continents, with a third of the sales in Kerry, another third in the rest of Ireland and the remaining third going to the USA. The USA turned out to be disproportionately lucky with two out of the five winners, while Kerry had no winners. But “them’s the breaks”.

Seán O’Sullivan told those attending the event in the Skellig that the money raised from the draw “will be ring-fenced – put away until we need it – for infrastructural developments”.

The centrepiece of the planned development, which aims to place CLG Daingean Uí Chúis at the heart of the community, is a clubhouse “that will be central in supporting and fostering community cohesion within the Dingle Peninsula – supporting community and social gatherings, cultural classes, group meetings, training classes, community fitness initiatives, dance and music lessons, etc,” according to Ronan.

The planned development also includes extensive upgrading of club playing and training facilities such as all-weather pitch areas, a gym, and improved floodlighting, which are seen as seriously lacking and in need of significant investment.

The impetus for the project comes from a survey, conducted by Dingle GAA in 2020, which identified greater community involvement and improvements to the quality and range of club infrastructure and facilities as key issues that need to be addressed.

The project is currently at feasibility study stage, after which the club will draw up detailed plans and apply for planning permission for the development. The club hopes to start work towards the end of next year on the project, which is estimated to cost in the region of €1.5 million.