US family visit Kerry to reconnect with their roots and remember their Dad

The late John Brennan who emigrated from Cahersiveen to Chicago and whose family returned home to visit their roots this week.

The late John Brennan with his wife Mary Alice O'Reilly. John emigrated from Cahersiveen to Chicago and whose family returned home to visit their roots this week.

Noreen, Sheila and Marty, three of the children of the late South Kerry man John Brennan who visited the place of their ancestors this week in Cahersiveen and The Glen to mark the occasion of his birth on February 10.

Cahersiveen's links with Chicago USA were celebrated this week when three of 10 children of John Brennan, born in the Glen and raised on New Street, visited the place of their roots to mark the 100th anniversary of his birth.

John Brennan left Cahersiveen in 1946 for Chicago USA. His brothers Francie and Michael joined him in Chicago in the late 1940s. Their residence was at New Street Cahersiveen, a home remembered fondly in the name of their sister Marion, whose name is still on the door of the house. They we raised by parents Daniel and Hanora (Smith), and also had another sister named Lena, who relocated to England.

Before leaving for Chicago, the Brennan brothers won a number of South Kerry Championship medals and this amongst other stories and tales were recalled in Cahersiveen this week as the family connected with their roots.

Their prominence on the football fields continued in Chicago with the St. Brendan’s Football club, which John co-founded and which saw North American Championship medals among their honours.

John Brennan married Mary Alice O’Reilly in 1951, a native of Leitrim, whom he loved deeply. By 1969 they had 10 children. A carpenter by trade, he lived a full and energetic life until his untimely death at age 60, in 1983.

His legacy continues today with 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren living all across the United States.

This week three of John’s children, Noreen, Sheila and Marty, visited the place of their ancestors, to mark the occasion of his birth on February 10.

They carried their siblings Kathleen, Anne, Mary Margaret, Dan, Peggy and Debbie with them in their hearts as they paid him tribute. In particular, they thought fondly of his namesake, their brother John Patrick, who recently passed away in Chicago at the age of 59.

At the Glen, the met their cousin Patrick Brennan who was able to show them graves of ancestors going back to 1709. Gathering at the Fertha on February 10 with many of their local relatives, they met with 6 second cousins, all of whose grandfathers were siblings of their grandfather Daniel. They were joined by many local Brennans, Smiths, Sugrues, Keanes, and Currans for a lovely celebration

This great Chicago family, along with the descendants of siblings Michael and Francie, still think of Cahersiveen as their ancestral home, and they were delighted to revisit Kerry.