Ursula’s farewell to Holy Cross Mercy School after 42-years of service

Ursula Coffey arriving in style to her retirement dinner in the Hotel Europe with her husband Kieran and family. From left are Lee and Jennifer Buckley, Kieran and Ursula Coffey, Fintan and Laura Coffey. Picture: Eamonn Keogh.

Ursula Coffey with her family on the occasion of her retirement as Principal and Teacher at Holy Cross Mercy School. From left are Jennifer, Kieran, Ursula and Fintan Coffey. Picture: Eamonn Keogh.

Deputy Principal Anne Lucey, Retiring Principal Ursula Coffey and Incoming Principal Alice O’Donnell Davern at the Hotel Europe celebrating the retirement of Ursula Coffey from Holy Cross Mercy Primary School. Picture: Eamonn Keogh.

Marie Westlake making a presentation on behalf of the Parents’ Association of Holy Cross Mercy School to Ursula Coffey on the occasion of her retirement. From left are Rhonda Healy, Marie Westlake, Alice O’Donnell Davern, Ursula Coffey, Anne Lucey and Breda Flanagan. Picture: Eamonn Keogh.

Ursula Coffey, seated centre surrounded by the Staff of Holy Cross Mercy School on the occasion of her retirement following 42 years of service in The Hotel Europe, KIllarney, on Friday night.

Ursula Coffey, seated centre surrounded by her family and the Staff of Holy Cross Mercy School on the occasion of her retirement following 42 years of service.

Some past teachers of Holy Cross Mercy School pictured with Ursula Coffey at her retirement dinner in the Hotel Europe, Killarney, on Friday night. Front from left are Sr. Colette Dennehy, Ella Stack, Ursula Coffey, Siobhán Clancy and Helen Prendergast. Back from left are Breda Courtney Murphy, Maureen O’Donoghue, Mary O’Sullivan and Alison Coffey. Picture: Eamonn Keogh.

Bridget McGuire, Chairperson, of the Holy Cross Mercy Board of Management making a presentation to retiring Principal Ursula Coffey with Fr. Niall Howard and Caitríona Behan. Picture: Eamonn Keogh.

It was an emotional and fitting farewell for Ursula Coffey who retired as principal of Holy Cross Mercy School in Killarney where she taught for 42-years.

For much of that time Ursula taught sixth class pupils in what some of her former pupils referred to as her ‘finishing school’ preparing young girls for their transfer to secondary school.

The past sixteen years saw Ursula undertake the historic role of the first lay principal of the school.

Under the leadership of Deputy Principal Anne Lucey, with Breda Flanagan and Rhonda Healy, Ursula’s contribution to life in Holy Cross was celebrated. Each member of the staff and pupils pulled out all the stops to make it a very special occasion.

Ursula’s retirement celebrations began on Wednesday last with a school Mass, which coincided with the annual celebration of Mercy Day, a very important feast day for all the Mercy Community.

Speaking from the Altar at St Mary’s Cathedral, Ursula spoke of the strong links that Holy Cross Mercy School has and she officially thanked the Mercy Sisters for their generosity to the school.

Fr Niall Howard, a former school chaplain, led the pupils, staff, parents and community in prayer during the con-celebrated Mass.

Following Mass, the school hosted a gathering in honour of Ursula where she was joined by her close friends and family members and welcomed with a guard of honour by the pupils in their red and grey uniforms waving Mercy flags.

Thursday saw a variety show put on by the pupils in an outpouring of gratitude and affection for their beloved outgoing principal. Song, poetry, artwork and drama, rooted in the curriculum, formed the basis for the variety show which was enjoyed by all.

A repeated theme from the children was how they loved ‘Mrs. Coffey’ and that she knew every one of them by name as she greeted them every morning.

Another favourite memory of the pupils and staff was how Ursula’s famous homemade chocolate brownies were a staple in the school for special days. Many appealed for that tradition to continue now that Ursula might have more time on her hands for baking!

Friday saw Ursula leave the school following her final day’s work after four decades in the Mercy. She handed over her famously large bunch of keys to incoming Principal and former Mercy pupil, Ms Alice Davern.

Later that evening Ursula and her family were chauffeured by helicopter to the Hotel Europe where her retirement dinner was held.

The pupils, parents, staff and Board of Management of Holy Cross Mercy School, wish Ursula and her family all the very best as she begins this next chapter of life’s journey.