Unprecedented numbers of migrating birds off course

Unprecedented numbers of Manx Shearwaters are becoming stranded on the mainland this autumn after going astray when they set out from their Blasket island colonies to migrate across the Atlantic to South America.

The pigeon-sized fledglings set off on autumn nights on their first migration to the waters off Uruguay and Brazil but they are often led astray by bright lights near the coast. However, once they land on solid ground they can’t take off again, which leaves them at the mercy of cats and other predators.

Every year the West Kerry branch of BirdWatch Ireland sets up a mission to save lost Shearwaters and release them safely back on their migratory voyages, but this year has been exceptional. Over recent weeks at least 50 Shearwaters have been rescued, which is about twice the normal number for this stage of the migration period, and on a single night a volunteer picked up seven birds on the roads around Dún Chaoin.

The areas where the birds are coming ashore are also unusual. Fewer Shearwaters are crash landing among the bright lights of Dingle and more are turning up in Baile an Fheirtéaraigh, Dún Chaoin and Baile na nGall. The birds have also been found in Keel and as far inland as Castleisland.

The West Kerry branch of BirdWatch Ireland is appealing to everyone on the Dingle Peninsula to be on the lookout for stranded Shearwater fledglings over the next few weeks. Anybody who comes across a Shearwater is asked to pick it up carefully and place it securely in a cardboard box. This is easy to do because they are very timid and usually don’t make any effort to avoid people.

Do not give the bird any food or water and ring one of the volunteers listed below who will collect it and release it to continue its journey south.

BirdWatch also ask people to consider switching off unnecessary outside lights to save the birds from crash landing in the first place.

The combined Kerry islands of the Blaskets, Skellig Michael and Puffin Island hold probably the fourth largest colony of Manx Shearwaters in Europe. The birds, which are a protected species, can live for over 50 years so by helping one bird you might also help the generations to come.

Volunteer contacts:

Britta (Ventry and Dún Chaoin) - 087 2435845.

Richard (Ballyferriter and Ballydavid) - 086 3168150.

Catherine (Dingle and Ventry) – 087 9834823.

Breda (Dingle) – 087 2438697.