Underdogs star Danielle Clemmer: ‘A year and a half ago I didn’t even know what a GAA football felt like!’

Clounmacon/Moyvane LGFA goalkeeper Danielle Clemmer graced our screens last Thursday as she demonstrated her net-minding skills, securing her place in the first round of ‘The Underdogs’.

The TG4 programme recruits footballers who have never played Gaelic football at a junior, intermediate or senior inter-county championship level, before putting them through a gruelling training regime.

Hailing from sunny Los Angeles, a far cry from Clounmacon, Danielle is a newcomer to the football scene.

“If you’d have asked me a year and a half ago did I think I’d be playing GAA, I would have said no way. A year and a half ago, I didn’t even know what a GAA ball felt like. I’d never touched one.”

An avid water-polo player, Danielle is well acquainted with some of the skills needed for goalkeeping, and she stepped in for the Clounmacon ladies, who needed a replacement after their goalkeeper had been injured.

Danielle attended the first training session well over a year ago and hasn’t looked back, falling in love with the sport, and enjoying camaraderie with team-mates.

“Sometimes you’ve been playing a sport for so long that you don’t know if you like it or not. And that’s kind of like how water polo was for me. I’d lost the love for it a long time ago. The American way is really focused on winning. You kind of get lost in the fact ‘Do I like the sport or do I like to win?’ I’d never really questioned whether or not I liked the sport because I’d played for so long, but to come back into a new sport as an adult athlete you get to ask yourself do you like it,” Danielle explained.

Danielle’s boyfriend filled out the application form for Underdogs, coming clean after she had received an email from the production team requiring more information, but this gave her the encouragement she needed to put herself forward.

At 34 years of age, Danielle is one of the oldest members of the Underdogs panel. Gaining her place was no easy feat, with Danielle likening the sheer intensity and competitiveness of matches to ‘the hunger games’ as judges were forced to make tough decisions in order to cut the group of 1,000 girls down to 160 for live trials.

The trials consisted of long days between filming and matches, which sometimes lasted up to 14 hours.

Ever-dedicated Danielle put in a round-the-clock effort, practicing her skills rigorously and maintaining a strict training regime in a bid to maintain the high standard expected of her.

“If it was any other coach, if it was any other group of girls or if it was any other club, there’s no way I’d be where I am. The support has been unbelievable,” she said

Though some players on the squad decided to keep their news under wraps until recently, Danielle was very open about her latest venture, so much so she revealed her trainer, Chris, was the first person she rang when the news broke, before her parents.

“I wanted the girls to be part of the experience with me,” she said. “I knew that I am behind the curve in a lot of ways. In a small town in north Kerry, you realise everyone is really here for you. Its such a community that if you need help, it’s going to be there. I always kept my journey an open book because I knew I needed help, and the support was there. It’s been great.

“If there’s nothing else I get to take away from this, it’s just meeting another group of like-minded individuals who have the same drive for sport. It’s been really great to get to know another set of girls and another set of coaches.”

The Underdogs airs on TG4 every Thursday at 9.30pm.