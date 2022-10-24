‘Under-pressure’ farmer who poked wife with sweeping brush avoids jail

A farmer who poked his wife with a sweeping brush following a verbal alteration in the home they share has avoided jail, but Judge David Waters warned that the man will face a custodial sentence if he appears before him again.

The court heard that the man has a previous conviction for assault, which Judge Waters said showed the man was prone to violence.

The man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, came before Listowel District Court last week for finalisation of the case against him. Evidence has previously been heard on the matter. At hearing, the court heard that the farmer asked his wife to clear the table, then poked her with a sweeping brush, thus breaching a safety order imposed by the Court.

The man’s defence solicitor said that his client “had a problem managing temper and aggression” but had done anger-management courses to help with that.

He said that the couple lived under one roof and have a “functioning relationship”.

He said this incident arose as his client was under pressure during a busy time of the year in the spring.

"Pressure is a trigger. He is dairy farmer and he is exceptionally busy in the spring with little sleep and a lot of work,” he said, adding that his client had owned up to the ‘wrongdoing’.

He asked that Judge Waters not impose a custodial sentence.

Judge Waters said that if his previous assault conviction had been recent, he would have considered doing so. He added that this was also the man’s first breach of the safety order.