Unbearable odour came from Asdee plant making seaweed-based products

Judge David Waters has handed down a €1,500 fine at Listowel District Court after residents in the Asdee area lodged a complaint about an “unbearable odour” coming from a nearby factory.

Brandon Products, Kilcolman, Asdee, which manufactures seaweed-based fertiliser, pleaded guilty on Thursday to causing or permitting an emission from its premises in such a quantity or in such a manner as to be a nuisance on June 14, 2021.

Mark O’Sullivan of Kerry County Council’s environmental section said he received a call from nearby residents on that date, and they described an “unbearable” odour. Mr O’Sullivan carried out an odour patrol in the area on foot of this complaint.

He met a resident who had experienced the odour, and Mr O’Sullivan proceeded down Littor Road, where he met a Brandon Products employee who was carrying out an odour patrol of her own.

After carrying out an assessment, Mr O’Sullivan felt a nuisance had been caused. He described the odour as intermittent, lasting five to 10 seconds every three or four minutes, and when it arose, the smell fell under the second-highest category, bordering on the highest.

Mr O’Sullivan said he had carried out dozens of odour patrols in the area over the past 13 years or so. He said more than half of these were on foot of complaints from nearby residents. He regularly engages with the company and consultants.

The court heard that the facility uses a sophisticated system to tackle odours. On the day in question, a lack of biomass in the bioscrubbing system caused the intermittent odour, which Mr O’Sullivan described as “slightly different” from the odours he had encountered at previous patrols in the area.

Barrister for the defence Richard Liston said the levels of biomass in the system were subsequently raised, and there have been no complaints since the date in question. While the company is not obliged to hold an Air Pollution Licence, it intends to apply for one, which will give it a stronger framework to work under.

He described communication between Kerry County Council and Brandon staff as “excellent”, and he said the company has invested a lot of money on equipment and staff to reduce and monitor odours at the facility.

The court heard that this is a multi-award-winning company, and the environment is at the heart of what it does. Its products can reduce the use of chemical fertiliser by about 25 per cent. Mr Liston added that “the company has a social conscience”, financially supporting local causes such as the national school, GAA club and Community Games club. He described the June 14 incident as a “one off”, citing that the facility has not received any convictions or summons previously. Costs have been agreed between the local authority and the company, he added.

He asked Judge David Waters to give Brandon Products the benefit of the Probation Act.

Judge Waters said the Probation Act would not be appropriate in this case, and while no convictions or summons were handed down to Brandon Products before, he did not accept that this was a one-off as the facility has attracted a large number of complaints over the years.

Taking into account Brandon Products’ guilty plea, as well as the manner in which it has approached the matter, he imposed a €1,500 fine, €3,500 less than the maximum he could have handed down.