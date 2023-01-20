Kerry

Unbearable odour came from Asdee plant making seaweed-based products

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

Judge David Waters has handed down a €1,500 fine at Listowel District Court after residents in the Asdee area lodged a complaint about an “unbearable odour” coming from a nearby factory.

Brandon Products, Kilcolman, Asdee, which manufactures seaweed-based fertiliser, pleaded guilty on Thursday to causing or permitting an emission from its premises in such a quantity or in such a manner as to be a nuisance on June 14, 2021.

