Una taking on the Paris2Nice challenge for vital charities

Una Lynch is preparing for her dates with the mountains of France and Italy from early to late September for her charity fundraising cycles.

Fahaduff, Castleisland native, Una Lynch is a senior figure in the Irish aviation sector, holding the position of vice president of New Aircraft at Avolon - a global leader in the aircraft leasing business.

She is also a passionate fundraiser on behalf of Spinal Injuries Ireland and the Irish Youth Foundation.

Now she’s backing up her solid support for the organisations by taking part in the gruelling Paris2Nice cycle in early September and she has set up a fundraising page through iDonate.ie.

“I’ve chosen to fundraise for Spinal Injuries Ireland and the Irish Youth Foundation. All funds raised here will go directly to them.

“I hope you can help me by donating whatever you can. All donations are processed securely and this is a great way to show your support.

Una will cycle from Paris to Nice covering 761km over six days from September 9th to 15th including a gruelling climb up Mount Ventoux and a week later she will take on the route from Milan to Rome covering 708km over six days, going up the Apennine mountain range.

Founded in 1994, Spinal Injuries Ireland is the only support and service agency in Ireland for people who have sustained a spinal cord injury.

According to the World Health Organisation a spinal cord injury is one of the most devastating and life changing injuries that a person can sustain. Spinal Injuries Ireland is a registered charity that actively supports people who sustain a spinal cord injury and the family and friends who love them.

As the only support and service agency in Ireland of its kind, it provides a person centred service to assist people to engage fully in society.

If you can tap it in, Una’s donation link is: https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11432492_una-lynch-s-page.html