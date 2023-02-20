Una Healy enjoys Kerry mid-term break with her children

Una pictured on Banna Strand during her visit to Kerry with her children over the mid-term.

Amid swirling rumours that she is part of a ‘throuple’ with retired English boxer David Haye and his girlfriend, Sian Rose Osborne, Una Healy was taking it all in her stride this week as she enjoyed a mid-term break holiday to Kerry with her two children.

Sharing details of her trip on her Instagram page, the former Saturdays singer said that shat she had enjoyed a “wonderful end of half term break” with her two childrem, Aoife and Tadhg, who she dubbed her “loves” as she also thanked the Ballygarry House Hotel & Spa team for their wonderful hospitality.

The 41-year old also made sure to visit one of Kerry’s most beautiful tourist spots, Banna Beach where both she and the kids enjoyed a great afternoon out.

Finally, Ballygarry itself could not have asked for a better promotion for their services with Una posting to her 664k followers on her Instagram stories that she would “highly recommend this beautiful hotel in the Kingdom of Kerry”.

She also praised the hotel’s Biodiversity Zone too, sharing a snap of the hotel’s poster about what they do biodiversity wise there with the caption “Love this.”