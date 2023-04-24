UN veterans honoured for brave peacekeeping in Congo

IUNVA members and Congo veterans Tom Twomey, Casleisland, Tadgh Quinn Abbeyfeale, Matt Murphy, Killorglin and Paddy Flynn Tralee, with the plaques specially presented to them in Castleisland at the weekend marking their service. The plaques display miniatures of some of the weapons the men used on their tours – including the 81mm Mortar Tadhg Quinn commanded with bravery during the Siege of Jadotville. Photo courtesy of Michael Guerin

FOUR soldiers were honoured for their brave service as United Nations peacekeepers in the Congo in the early 60s at a moving night in Castleisland organised by their comrades over the weekend.

Congolese placenames like Elizabethville, Goma and Jadotville resonate in Ireland to this day thanks to the service of these individuals and their fellow UN soldiers; as the tales of many of the skirmishes they fought in rang loudly at home.

Only in recent years has the extraordinary bravery of the Irish men stationed at Jadotville finally been acknowledged – how they fought against overwhelming odds for their very lives.

Abbeyfeale man Tadhg Quinn was one of the four honoured in Castleisland at the weekend and he was right there in the thick of it, commanding the battalion’s 81mm Mortar Unit through it all with the 35th Infantry Battalion.

Tadhg and his three comrades were honoured by their fellow comrades in the Irish United Nations Veterans’ Association (IUNVA Post 2) Kerry organisation; with each of them presented with a special plaque displaying a miniature replica of the weapons they used while on service in the Congo in the early 60s.

In Tadhg Quinn’s case that was of course the 81mm mortar he manned in Jadotville.

His three fellows were presented with plaques containing replicas of the 303, the Gustaf and the FN.

Tom Twomey from Castleisland was the first recipient on the night, a man who served two tours of duty in the Congo – first from November, 1961 to May, 1962.

But six months later, he had returned for a second tour with the 38th battalion. Tom was presented with a replica of the FN type of rifle he soldiered with.

Matt Murphy from Killorglin – the President of Post 2 – was the third man honoured on the night, after Tadhg Quinn; his service with the 32nd Infantry Battalion, as well as a stint in MP HQ, from July 1960 to January 1961 honoured by all his colleagues.

Tralee’s Paddy Flynn similarly served two tours in the war-torn region; from July 1960 to January, 1961 with the 32nd Inf Bn and, with the 37th Inf Bn from May to November 1962. Paddy was similarly presented with a replica of the 303 rifle he patrolled with in the Congo.